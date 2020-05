Una mujer logra bajar 44 kilos bailando desde casa e inspira a personas en cuarentena

View this post on Instagram

Not a video i’d EVER think I’d be sharing but you have to look back at your progress right? I’m far from perfect even at this moment in time but I no longer hate myself. Look at the difference. I can actually move now and get off the floor without my joints hurting. The best part is that I’m smiling, properly smiling because I don’t just feel like a miserable potato anymore. A lot of you ask what it is I do to loose weight so here is a little snippet. I might look like an utter mug but if this post can help someone reach their goals too then it was worth it. Also don’t be afraid to embrace your inner Beyoncé after your sit ups 💁🏼‍♀️ (Sound on 🔈) #weightlosstransformation #weightlossjourney #positivevibes #beyonce #weightloss #cize #exercisetime #exercise #exercisemotivation #dance