Mayra Ramírez es la única representante colombiana en las nominadas al Balón de Oro

Mayra Ramírez

LYON, FRANCE - AUGUST 03: Mayra Ramirez #9 of Team Colombia celebrates scoring her team's first goal with teammate during the Women's Quarterfinal match between Spain and Colombia during the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Stade de Lyon on August 03, 2024 in Lyon, France. (Photo by Claudio Villa/Getty Images)

(Claudio Villa/Getty Images)