Opinión Todas las religiones tienen su cuota de abuso y la aberración del Dalai Lama lo demuestra

Dalai Lama Visits Londonderry LONDONDERRY, NORTHERN IRELAND - SEPTEMBER 11: His Holiness The Dalai Lama addresses the gathered media at a Children in Crossfire press conference on September 11, 2017 in Londonderry, Northern Ireland. The Dalai Lama is the patron of the Children in Crossfire charity which was founded by local man Richard Moore. Mr Moore was blinded by a plastic bullet fired by a British Soldier during the Troubles in Derry. (Photo by Charles McQuillan/Getty Images) (Charles McQuillan/Getty Images)