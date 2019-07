Los problemas que puede sufrir la piel por usar dispositivos falsos

View this post on Instagram

Mina doesn't regret a single day for investing in #LUNA2: "There are things you can never go back to – like washing your face without LUNA 2 🧖‍♀️.⁣ I can't tell you how much I 💗 using this facial cleansing device. Okay, I know it's #pink, but more than that my skin is always super soft and smooth after use and it feels so refreshing 💧.⁣ What I love most is the bristles are ultra-hygienic which means they prevent bacteria from building up 👏.⁣ This is such a great investment and your skin will thank you 🙌😍!"⁣ ⁣ What do you love most about your FOREO product 🤗?⁣ ⁣ 📷: @theminajourney⁣ ⁣ #FOREO #skincare #skincareroutine #smoothskin #skininvestment #skincareaddict #instaskincare #skincarecommunity