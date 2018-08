Leonardo DiCaprio apuesta por salvar el planeta con estos zapatos ecológicos

#Regram #RG @time: "Leonardo DiCaprio (@leonardodicaprio) stopped by the Yale Climate Conference in New Haven, appearing onstage for a discussion with former Secretary of State John Kerry about climate change. The actor, environmentalist and 'Before the Flood' producer drew a substantial crowd of 2,500, making pointed statements about the Trump administration's stance on and recalling his attempt to sway the then-President-Elect when he visited Trump Tower in December. "We should not have people in office who do not believe in facts and truths and modern science that are able to manipulate and risk the entire future of this entire generation," DiCaprio said. "We are at that turning point right now, and we are going to look back at this point in history, and frankly this administration, and certain people are going to be vilified for not taking action. They really are. And it's up to this generation, it's up to all of you to get involved and make a difference." Video source: Yale University"

A post shared by Leonardo DiCaprio (@leonardodicaprio) on Sep 22, 2017 at 7:45pm PDT