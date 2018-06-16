5 imágenes que confirman que Leonardo DiCaprio es un ecologista obsesionado

@LeonardoDiCaprioFdn is partnering with Porky Hefer on this project that uses eco-friendly art to bring attention to the issues impacting wildlife. Thank you to @SFAAdvisory and @southernguildgallery for bringing South African artist, Porky Hefer’s work to @DesignMiami/ Basel. Learn more about Porky’s work benefiting LDF’s mission to protect these endangered species. Courtesy of Southern Guild, photos by Antonia Steyn

A post shared by Leonardo DiCaprio (@leonardodicaprio) on Jun 12, 2018 at 9:32am PDT