5 imágenes que confirman que Leonardo DiCaprio es un ecologista obsesionado
Leonardo DiCaprio: el guardián más bello del planeta
Es el amante más recordado del cine por su papel en Titanic. Su prodigiosa carrera está llena películas taquilleras, actuaciones memorables y muchos galardones. Pero Leonardo DiCaprio es también un guardián del planeta, que desde hace 20 años inició una batalla para salvar el medio ambiente a través de su fundación.
Sus más de 23 millones de seguidores en Instagram saben más de sus causas, que de su vida privada; pues su cuenta está dedicada a su mayor obsesión: generar conciencia sobre la destrucción de nuestro mundo por la contaminación.
@LeonardoDiCaprioFdn is partnering with Porky Hefer on this project that uses eco-friendly art to bring attention to the issues impacting wildlife. Thank you to @SFAAdvisory and @southernguildgallery for bringing South African artist, Porky Hefer’s work to @DesignMiami/ Basel. Learn more about Porky’s work benefiting LDF’s mission to protect these endangered species. Courtesy of Southern Guild, photos by Antonia Steyn
#Regram #RG @nrdc_org: Not a single marine mammal has gone extinct in U.S. waters since the Marine Mammal Protection Act was enacted 45 years ago, yet anti-wildlife members of Congress are still threatening to gut it. NRDC won’t let that happen. Our oceans team works hard to protect and strengthen the MMPA, to help these important species recover, and to prevent the endangerment of others. #WorldOceansWeek
Desde 1998, el ganador del Oscar por El Renacido creó la Fundación Leonardo DiCaprio, que trabaja en conjunto con el Fondo Mundial para la Naturaleza. La organización se encarga de buscar recursos para proteger a felinos en peligro de extinción y la Antártida, y detener la sobrepesca para salvar los océanos y establecer reservas marinas; entre otras causas.
Su poderosa voz aboga, en especial, por el calentamiento global. De hecho, ha produjo documentales y películas donde advierte sobre sus consecuencias y las acciones que deben aplicarse para detenerlo. Hace cuatro años, Naciones Unidas lo distinguió como Mensajero de la Paz por su trabajo.
#Regram #RG @rainforestalliance: @danielbeltraphoto for @rainforestalliance: Aerial view of a log sorting yard carved from the Amazon rainforest near Altamira, Para state, Brazil, September, 2013. Climate change affects every living thing on the planet. If humans have been capable of sending people to the moon for nearly the past 50 years years, we, as a species, can figure out how to keep our planet healthy for generations yet to come. #rainforestalliance #IGtakeover #followthefrog #amazon #deforestation #brazil #amazonrainforest #rainforest #beautyinnature
DiCaprio sabe de su influencia y la usa para llamar la atención ante los temas que le interesan. Por lo que no desperdicia ninguna oportunidad para exponer sus ideas, como la Conferencia del Clima de Yale, New Haven (EEUU), donde rechaza la administración de Donald Trump que niega la existencia del cambio climático.
Great news from @leonardodicapriofdn and Tompkins Conservation’s rewilding project. #Regram #RG @tompkins_conservation: A new generation of jaguars is born in Iberá for the first time in decades! Meet the newest additions to Iberá Park in Corrientes, Argentina. These two tiny cubs are the first newborns of our jaguar reintroduction program at Iberá Park and represent the future of their species in the region. The jaguar is the largest feline in the Americas and is currently in critical danger of extinction in Argentina, after having lost 95% of its original distribution. To help avoid the extinction of this species in Argentina, our team has been working urgently in recent years to help bring back jaguar to their native range in the northeastern wetlands of Argentina. The arrival of these cubs marks a historic moment for our rewilding work and for conservation. // ¡Por primera vez en décadas una nueva generación de jaguares nace en el Parque Iberá! Estos dos pequeños cachorros son los primeros recién nacidos de nuestro programa de reintroducción de jaguares en el Parque Iberá y representan el futuro de sus especies en la región. El jaguar es el felino más grande de América y actualmente se encuentra en grave peligro de extinción en Argentina, luego de haber perdido el 95% de su distribución original. Para ayudar a evitar la extinción de esta especie en Argentina, nuestro equipo ha estado trabajando intensamente en los últimos años para ayudar a traer al jaguar a su rango nativo en los humedales del noreste de Argentina. La llegada de estos cachorros marca un momento histórico para nuestro trabajo de conservación. #nationalparks #conservation #wildlife #rewilding
“No deberíamos tener personas en el cargo que no crean en hechos, verdades y ciencia moderna que son capaces de manipular y arriesgar todo el futuro de toda esta generación”, sentenció.
#Regram #RG @time: "Leonardo DiCaprio (@leonardodicaprio) stopped by the Yale Climate Conference in New Haven, appearing onstage for a discussion with former Secretary of State John Kerry about climate change. The actor, environmentalist and 'Before the Flood' producer drew a substantial crowd of 2,500, making pointed statements about the Trump administration's stance on and recalling his attempt to sway the then-President-Elect when he visited Trump Tower in December. "We should not have people in office who do not believe in facts and truths and modern science that are able to manipulate and risk the entire future of this entire generation," DiCaprio said. "We are at that turning point right now, and we are going to look back at this point in history, and frankly this administration, and certain people are going to be vilified for not taking action. They really are. And it's up to this generation, it's up to all of you to get involved and make a difference." Video source: Yale University"
Su lucha no da tregua y no distingue fronteras: selvas, bosques, islas o ciudades son protegidas por su organización, que impulsa actividades por todo el mundo. Como una iniciativa en Palau, donde los turistas tienen la posibilidad de ayudar a conservar su ecosistema; pues para DiCaprio asegurar el futuro del planeta es su mejor premio.
Proud to support the #PalauPledge, a new conservation initiative for visitors to this beautiful island. Written with the help of Palau’s children, every visitor must pledge to heal and secure the natural environment for future generations. Watch this clip from #BeforetheFlood and visit PalauPledge.com to learn more.