La animadora Ellen DeGeneres viaja a Ruanda para salvar gorilas

I loved meeting the President of Rwanda. Thank you, @PaulKagame, for supporting @EDWildlifeFund and gorilla conservation. #Repost @paulkagame ・・・ “Encouraging to see the mountain gorilla population in the Virungas has grown 25% in the last eight years. Conservation efforts must continue. Thank you @TheEllenShow & Portia for coming to Rwanda & getting involved. #VisitRwanda” -President Kagame tweets on meeting with Ellen DeGeneres host of @TheEllenShow and Portia De Rossi.

