Aprende a meditar con el método de la actriz Halle Berry
Halle Berry comparte su método para meditar.
Con sus 51 años, tiene una de las figuras más envidiadas de Hollywood. Halle Berry es una referencia del modelaje, pero también de la actuación tras ser la primera mujer afroamericana en ganar un Oscar. Su vida nunca ha sido fácil, marcada por el abandono de un padre violento, estuvo involucrada en relaciones tóxicas donde sufrió maltrato y hasta perdió parte de su capacidad auditiva a golpes.
Su historia de superación ha inspirado a muchas mujeres, que la siguen por su estilo de vida sano. A través de su cuenta Instagram, @halleberry, ha compartido sus más poderosos secretos para mantener su cuerpo y su alma en plenitud.
Recientemente confesó que viajar a la India y aprender a meditar le cambió la vida: “Mientras estaba allí, conocí a un maestro de yogui que me llevó a meditar durante 2.5 horas. Esa fue la primera vez para mí. La experiencia no solo me cambió profundamente, sino que me inspiró a nunca pasar un día sin algún tipo de meditación”, cuenta la famosa Gatubela.
¿Y dónde la práctica? “En el fondo de mi jardín, tengo un lugar que está súper aislado con una fuente. Me siento segura allí y el sonido del agua corriendo me relaja. Me aseguro de llevar ropa cómoda y decido cuánto tiempo voy a meditar”.
Yay it’s #FitnessFriday! So many of you have asked about my meditation routine. A few months ago I had the good fortune of traveling to India and it was a life changing experience. While there, I met a yogi master who led me in meditation for 2.5 hours!! That was a first for me. The experience not only profoundly changed me, but it inspired me to never go a day without some sort of meditation. So, today I share with you my favorite spot to meditate at home. In the far back of my garden, I have a spot that’s super secluded with a fountain. I feel safe there, and the sound of running water relaxes me. I make sure I have on comfortable clothes and I decide for how long I’m going to meditate. I set my alarm so that I’m sure to reach my goal. I usually do some stretching first so that my body feels loose and stress-free. I then find a comfortable position that I can stay in for at least 30 minutes. I close my eyes and begin. I start by focusing only on my breathing. I try to clear my mind of everything. This is not easy to do, so don’t feel bad if you struggle for a while. Stick with it, I promise it does get easier. When thoughts creep in my mind, I gently push them away and get back to focusing on my breathing. Once I’m able to clear my mind, I start to repeat whatever mantra I have for day or I simply listen to the thoughts that come to me. Many yogi’s believe this is the time to hear the messages from your higher self, your higher power, the universe, Mother Earth or God! I let them wash over me, absorbing all that comes up. When I’m done, I have ultimate clarity and I feel at peace. Today I hope you can find at least 10 minutes to meditate. Trust me, it will start to transform your thinking, which will change your life. The time is not the key, the intention is. I encourage you to share a photo of you in your favorite mediation spot and tag #FitnessFridayHB! On my IG Stories I’m sharing my #Keto meal for the day and an exercise that complements a good meditation session. It’s called a Hindu push-up. It strengthens your upper body, decompresses your lower spine and provides a great stretch which is perfect before or after #meditation. Namaste 🙏🏽❤️
Recomienda hacer estiramientos antes para relajar el cuerpo, luego buscar una posición cómoda y cerrar los ojos. “Comienzo centrándome solo en mi respiración. Intento despejar mi mente de todo. Esto no es fácil de hacer, así que no te sientas mal si luchas por un tiempo.”, explica Berry.
Ya con la mente en blanco, la actriz repite un mantra o escucha sus pensamientos. Explica que “muchos yoguis creen que este es el momento de escuchar los mensajes de su ser superior, su poder superior, el universo, la Madre Tierra o Dios. Los dejo pasar sobre mí, absorbiendo todo lo que surge. Cuando termino, tengo la máxima claridad y me siento en paz”.
La recordada Tormeta de los X-Men aconseja meditar al menos diez minutos al día. “Confía en mí –escribe en su Instagram–, comenzará a transformar tu pensamiento, lo que cambiará tu vida. El tiempo no es la clave, es la intención”.
Hey everybody, it’s Fitness ”Yoga” Friday! Many have asked me to explain how I actually meditate. I think we all can agree that throughout our journey called life, we find ourselves in situations where we feel defeated, hurt, insecure, betrayed unhappy, angry, lonely, scared and so on. I’ve learned that in my darkest hours, my inner strength is most available to me. I’d like to share with you a simple #meditation that helps me connect to that inner strength and move more easily through the tough times. First, I get myself into a pose or position where my physical strength is slightly challenged. I’ve been working hard to perfect the #crow pose for this meditation. It's important that I choose a pose I know I can hold for at least 5 minutes. Depending on your fitness level, choose a pose or position that works for you. For the first minute, I start by bringing my mind to whatever unpleasant issue I’m facing and I hold these feelings in my mind's eye. Then for one minute, I tell the feelings to leave my body. As I do this, I imagine the feelings leaving my body and dancing in front of me. Soon the feelings leave and I feel a lightness come over me. For the next minute, I try to create a welcoming space for those feelings. I’ve found that resistance only makes them stronger. I let the feelings play out, and I allow myself to imagine the worse thing that could happen if I held onto those feelings. For another minute, I tell myself that I have ultimate power over those feelings and I imagine the best possible outcome of my problematic situation. I spend the last minute being in a space of gratitude, feeling physically healthy, mentally strong and well. Works for me! Give it a try, what do you have to lose? Today in my Stories and Fitness Highlight you'll find two crow exercises. Share your meditative pose by tagging #FitnessFridayHB and let me know what works for you. Enjoy 💪🏽❤️ @lolewomen @nike #FitnessFriday