Aprende a meditar con el método de la actriz Halle Berry

Yay it’s #FitnessFriday! So many of you have asked about my meditation routine. A few months ago I had the good fortune of traveling to India and it was a life changing experience. While there, I met a yogi master who led me in meditation for 2.5 hours!! That was a first for me. The experience not only profoundly changed me, but it inspired me to never go a day without some sort of meditation. So, today I share with you my favorite spot to meditate at home. In the far back of my garden, I have a spot that’s super secluded with a fountain. I feel safe there, and the sound of running water relaxes me. I make sure I have on comfortable clothes and I decide for how long I’m going to meditate. I set my alarm so that I’m sure to reach my goal. I usually do some stretching first so that my body feels loose and stress-free. I then find a comfortable position that I can stay in for at least 30 minutes. I close my eyes and begin. I start by focusing only on my breathing. I try to clear my mind of everything. This is not easy to do, so don’t feel bad if you struggle for a while. Stick with it, I promise it does get easier. When thoughts creep in my mind, I gently push them away and get back to focusing on my breathing. Once I’m able to clear my mind, I start to repeat whatever mantra I have for day or I simply listen to the thoughts that come to me. Many yogi’s believe this is the time to hear the messages from your higher self, your higher power, the universe, Mother Earth or God! I let them wash over me, absorbing all that comes up. When I’m done, I have ultimate clarity and I feel at peace. Today I hope you can find at least 10 minutes to meditate. Trust me, it will start to transform your thinking, which will change your life. The time is not the key, the intention is. I encourage you to share a photo of you in your favorite mediation spot and tag #FitnessFridayHB! On my IG Stories I’m sharing my #Keto meal for the day and an exercise that complements a good meditation session. It’s called a Hindu push-up. It strengthens your upper body, decompresses your lower spine and provides a great stretch which is perfect before or after #meditation. Namaste 🙏🏽❤️

A post shared by Halle Berry (@halleberry) on Apr 6, 2018 at 11:42am PDT