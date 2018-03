Mamá de gemelos se vuelve viral tras mostrar con orgullo sus estrías post parto

Daddy’s at work today so mommy has these scrumptious boys all to herself!! 😍 have a good weekend everyone! ❤️ #marsontwins #identicaltwins #brothers #idtwins #twinboys #twinmom #twindad #weekend #brothergoals

A post shared by ARTHUR ➕ FINLEY (@marson.twins) on Mar 3, 2018 at 1:40am PST