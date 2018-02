La historia de la mujer que, tras ser abandonada en una cita, perdió 40 kilos

Consistency is always key 🔑💕 going from morbidly obese at 261 to hovering now around 174 has been a bloody hard yet rewarding journey. Learning to nourish my body, find a passion in lifting and also finding some self love along the way has been so worth the blood sweat and tears that I’ve put in. 💕 remember wherever you are you are amazing and you can achieve whatever you set your mind to do 💕

A post shared by Sian Ryan (@sianliftsweights) on Jan 18, 2018 at 1:48am PST