La mujer que bajó 100 kilos y ahora es modelo

I love my self! @thedoctorstv is currently putting together a very special episode focusing on weight loss, big & small, and if you live in the SoCal area, we want you to be a part of it! We would love for you to join us in the audience and would like to hear more about your story for a potential opportunity to be featured as a main story of triumph within the show! If interested in being a part of this special show, please email DWeightLossShow@gmail.com , answering the following questions and including before and after photos. Thank you and we look forward to hearing from you! QUESTIONNAIRE: Age: Location: Occupation: Start Weight: Current Weight: Current Measurements: In one paragraph please describe your weight loss journey: What was the hardest lifestyle change you made during your weight loss journey?: What is the #1 reason you decided to lose weight?: Please provide at least 2 pictures of yourself before your weight loss: Do you have clothing from when you were at your heaviest?: REQUIREMENTS: •Must have lost at least 50 lbs •Must be available Thursday December 14, 2017 from 7:00 AM – 12:00 PM •Must be local to the Los Angeles Area •Must be able to provide own transportation to and from the studio

A post shared by Rosie Mercado (@rosiemercado) on Dec 2, 2017 at 11:14am PST