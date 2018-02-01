La mujer que bajó 100 kilos y ahora es modelo
La historia de Rosie, una enseñanza sobre la fuerza de voluntad.
“Cuando comienzás a amarte todo pasa a estar en su lugar”, asegura Rosie Mercado
Rose Mercado es una modelo norteamericana que llegó a pesar 186 kilos. Sí –leíste bien– ahora se convirtió en una mujer experta en pasarelas.
Su caso es una inspiración para todas las mujeres; Rose demostró que no hay meta imposible de lograr. Su fuerza de voluntad, y su constancia son un ejemplo de vida para todo el que conoce su experiencia.
La vida de Rose
Ella había tenido problemas de sobrepeso desde la infancia. Nunca forjó hábitos alimenticios adecuados ni una rutina saludable.
Rose empezó a subir de peso cuando a uno de sus hijos le diagnosticaron parálisis cerebral leve. A esto se le sumó la crisis matrimonial con su esposo.
La decisión final de su cambio sucedió cuando un empleado de una aerolínea le advirtió que debido a su sobrepeso tenía que comprar un asiento adicional.
Su lucha no ha terminado. Rose Mercado ha dejado my claro en todo momento que no tiene como objetivo llegar a tener una cintura de avispa. Simplemente quiere seguir con una vida saludable como en los últimos años ha intentado.