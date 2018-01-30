Mujer revela cómo logró perder más de 30 kilos
Ama tu vida sin importar tu físico
La mujer logró perder 30 kilos
Jessica Beniquez llegó a pesar más de 154 kilos y fue el momento que decidió que las cosas debían cambiar. Necesitaba, por su salud, hacer algo al respecto.
De acuerdo con una entrevista de People, Beniquez mantuvo una estricta dieta en donde consumía de 1.200 calorías a 1.500 calorías. Asimismo, comenzó a hacer ejercicio para poder llegar a su meta.
The picture on the left looks like I hated my life, so excuse that please! I loved my life even when I was heavy, I loved and still love all my friends and family that were by my side then and now. I am still that same person I was when I was over 300 lbs. I am just more happy and confident and I’m not going to let anyone take that away from me! Fitness has and will always be a part of my life and I am so glad it has become a hobby of mine to workout and show others that are in my old shoes that IT IS POSSIBLE! Not only i have done it but so many other have done it as well. Please, never give up on yourself💜😚 #motivation #motivationmonday #weightlossmotivation #weightlosstransformation #weightlossmotivation #transformation
Ella recurrió a los famosos licuados Herbalife, los cuales la ayudaron a llevar un control en sus comidas. La joven le recuerda continuamente que también fue el ejercicio lo que cambió su vida por completo.
Le tomó dos años poder pesar 65 kilos. Fue a sus 21 años cuando Jessica pudo enfrentar retos de condición física que antes ni siquiera concebía.
“Antes me tomaba 20 minutos caminar una milla y ahora puedo correr cinco millas en menos de 50 minutos”, le dijo a People. “Es una locura lo que puedo hacer ahora que no podía hacer antes”.
Jessica ha sido una inspiración para todas las mujeres. En todo momento, ella menciona que jamás odió su yo anterior, ni se avergüenza de su pasado.
También la joven documenta su transformación en redes sociales, siempre recordando a sus seguidores un importante mensaje. Lo importante es cómo te sientes, no cómo te ves.
Out of all the kinds of transformations I post, id have to say working out transformations are my favorite. It just shows that even at my biggest (This was not my biggest) I did what ever it took to get where I am now. Although it was not easy by any means, it was so worth it! All the pain, the soreness, the sweat, all the the “I’m tireds” IS WORTH IT!!! #motivation #transformation #workoutmotivation #transformationtuesday #workouttransformation #nevergiveup #weightloss #weightlossjourney #weightlossmotivation #weightlossjourney #weightlossinspiration #iammotiv8 #youfit
“Amaba mi vida incluso cuando era pesada, amaba y sigo amando a todos mis amigos y familiares que estaban a mi lado en ese momento y ahora”, escribió en una publicación de noviembre de 2017.
“Sigo siendo la misma persona que era cuando Tenía más de 300 libras. Estoy más feliz y confiado y no voy a permitir que nadie me quite eso ”. Ella nos recuerda que el amor a nosotros mismos es lo que importa en verdad, no el querer encajar en estereotipos. Estos perpetúan una imagen que no todos pueden alcanzar.
También si quieres adelgazar, hazlo de manera saludable. Incorpora el ejercicio, los buenos hábitos alimenticios. Que sea por ti, no por otras personas. Ese es el verdadero consejo.
Así luce ahora
I met @transformationaltruth on the doctors and oh my his journey is insane! We both knew how hard this journey was going to be going into, but that didn’t stop of from starting and getting us where we are today! This is Noah ( @transformationaltruth ) and he’s went from 350 bs to 160 all with the help of diet and exercise!
Leg day + cardio = drenched with sweat 😅 BTW this hood was designed and the quoted me mwaaaa;) If you’d like to order one, you could go to @swearingviraltees page and click the link in their bio and click COLLECTIONS!! You will find this hoodie with a few different shirts 🙂 “Be brave be consistent and make your motivation stay infinite” 💗 ALSO this hoodie is a small and it is roomy so they run true to size 🙂