Mujer revela cómo logró perder más de 30 kilos

The picture on the left looks like I hated my life, so excuse that please! I loved my life even when I was heavy, I loved and still love all my friends and family that were by my side then and now. I am still that same person I was when I was over 300 lbs. I am just more happy and confident and I’m not going to let anyone take that away from me! Fitness has and will always be a part of my life and I am so glad it has become a hobby of mine to workout and show others that are in my old shoes that IT IS POSSIBLE! Not only i have done it but so many other have done it as well. Please, never give up on yourself💜😚 #motivation #motivationmonday #weightlossmotivation #weightlosstransformation #weightlossmotivation #transformation

A post shared by Jessica (@getfitwjessica) on Nov 13, 2017 at 12:18pm PST