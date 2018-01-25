La historia y el progreso de la mujer que perdió 40 kilos

Tagged for a #beforeandafter by the lovely @nurse_lew16 who is just looking fab!! She has come so far & still knocking down so many goals! 💖💖 First picture (2014) was a time of surviving in the body that I had. Not because of my curves (because I've learned to embrace those 😊😊) but because of how unhealthy & over weight I was. The after pic was taken a little over a week ago while in Hawaii! I was actually living in this picture🙌🙌 I have learned so much & I continue to learn as I beat food addiction & PCOS!!💪👑✌#taggingafew #tagsomeone . . . . . . #weightloss #weightlossjourney #beforeandafterweightloss #confident #fattofit #transformation #getfit #pcosweightloss #healthy #pcosfighter #pcoscysters #pcosjourney #soulcysters #pcosweightlossjourney #myketojourney #keto #ketolife #ketolifestyle #lchf #weightlossmotivation #fitness #workinprogress #weightlossgoals #losingweight #loveyourself #weightlossinspiration #weightlossgoals

A post shared by down 90 pounds 👑 (@jla_fitjourney) on Dec 30, 2017 at 9:56am PST