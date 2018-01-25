La historia y el progreso de la mujer que perdió 40 kilos
La historia de progreso de Jamickia
Jamickia
Peso: 118
Después del peso: 78
Kilos perdidos: 40
Jamickia comenzó con problemas de peso desde la edad de los 13 años; y aunque confiesa que nunca fue una niña delgada, en ese entonces fue cuando la ansiedad comenzó a controlar su peso.
Los cambios en su cuerpo se volvieron agentes controladores de su vida, algo que afectaba en su estilo de vida, y en su seguridad. “Me alejaba de los eventos sociales y siempre me preocupaba lo que pensaban los demás. Siempre me pongo en la parte posterior de las imágenes. Creo que mi confianza fluctuó a lo largo de los años y afectó mi relación y mi sustento”.
Tagged for a #beforeandafter by the lovely @nurse_lew16 who is just looking fab!! She has come so far & still knocking down so many goals! 💖💖 First picture (2014) was a time of surviving in the body that I had. Not because of my curves (because I've learned to embrace those 😊😊) but because of how unhealthy & over weight I was. The after pic was taken a little over a week ago while in Hawaii! I was actually living in this picture🙌🙌 I have learned so much & I continue to learn as I beat food addiction & PCOS!!💪👑✌
El día que tomó la decisión
Decidió que necesitaba un cambio en su vida en el momento que no pudo ponerse el cinturón de seguridad en un vuelo. Ella tuvo que pedir ayuda a la azafata lo que le causó mucha vergüenza. Este fue el instante en el que decidió que requería hacer cambios en su vida.
Comenzó a implementar diversos entrenamientos en su casa, primero fueron ligeros y después comenzó a aumentar la intensidad de éstos. También empezó a cuidar más sus hábitos alimenticios, y aunque costó trabajo su constancia era férrea.
“Noté cambios realmente notables en 3 meses. Sin embargo, después de algunas semanas, comencé sentirse más llena de energía y menos fatigada”.
👋👋 I'm not exactly where I want to be but oohhh so much closer!!! 😉 This is what blood, sweat & tears look like. I have been at it for about a year & 5 months & I'm still going!💪💋🏋♀ Has it been easy? Absolutely NOT but somehow each time I've managed to get back up sometimes it took longer than others times but I stood again!!! 👊 Food addiction is real, comfort eating is real but you can keep working at it!!! I will continue to post as a reminder to myself to keep going especially on the bad days!💃 I've have goals! If you are trying to rise above & lose the weight I'm ROOTING for you! 👏 You can get there just don't give up!!! xoxo Jamickia
Los obstáculos de Jamickia
Por descuidase tanto tiempo, la diabetes se volvió parte de su vida. Sin embargo, la pérdida de peso y el ejercicio la han ayudado a reducir síntomas de ansiedad, y hasta los problemas de insulina. Agarró un gusto por correr, pero superar los antojos fue la parte más difícil en su día a día.
También pensó muchas veces en rendirse, pero la ropa nueva que se compraba, las fotos de antes y después, y el apoyo de su familiares la ayudaban a continuar su camino y cumplir sus metas.
Waist trainer in full effect!! So first pic was back in 2014 in Louisiana I was close to my heaviest at that time & just going through the motions. Second pic was today pre-workout. Now years later I am still working at it & I have to say I'm feeling pretty good 💋 I'm have a lot of cool projects coming up so I'm excited about what the future holds! I've promised myself that I will not allow food to control me ever again! We all know how life gets in the way & we lose control of situations & stress takes over but we can get past it! ***However your journey started(vsg, natural, rny)we are all on one so continue to encourage, motivate & inspire one another!!! If not then what's left?!!! xoxo Jamickia
Su anterior dieta
“Era una comedora emocional y de comodidad. Había sido adicta a la comida durante mucho tiempo. Yo solía comer alimentos fritos, azucarados y comida rápida. Esto era algo cotidiano para mí. Comía porciones grandes y comía por la noche. También tienes que tomar un postre con cada comida. Yo tomaba soda 3 veces al día”
Transformation Tuesday 😀😀 -So I am so grateful for all the support I've been receiving & I will continue to work through it to get to where I ultimately need & want to be! 🙌🙌I'm a girl that's continuing to share her journey & hopefully inspire in the process! 💪💪 Make the rest of this month count! Be strong & try not to let your mind take over too much! Thanks again for all of the insta love 😘😘💕💕
Las ventajas de su esfuerzo
Jamickia puede correr sin perder el aliento, su fuerza física y emocional han crecido de manera impresionante. Antes cualquier esfuerzo físico le quitaba el aliento, pero ahora esto ha cambiado.
Throwback Thursday Style!! It was terribly cold & I enjoyed every minute of my week & a half there…Such a beautiful city so rich in culture! Some of the most magnificent buildings I've ever seen! Pari how I miss you🗼🗼❤❤ – Dec 2016
Los trucos que usó
- Masticaba chicle sin azúcar para sus antojos.
- Se murmuraba frases motivacionales durante los entrenamientos.
- Tomaba una fresa cada vez que tenía un antojo.