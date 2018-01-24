La historia de cómo una adolescente logró perder 50 kilos

september 2016- may 2017 💝 as the school year comes to an end it's important to reflect one what ive learned. i realized once you want to commit yourself to loosing weight it's not all about how you eat or train but more about your mental health, i lost weight because i realized that instead of focusing about the scale everyday or how many calories are in something i wouldn't stress so much about it and i would just focus on putting healthy and nutritious food in my body. i learned to forgive myself after i had a bad day or a bad meal, i accepted the fact that the damage has been done and all i can do now is eat healthy tomorrow and train harder the next day. my mind was set on thinking positive of myself, acknowledging my results and focusing on what COULD happen instead of what couldn't happen. if you can adapt to thinking more positively about yourself and focus on eating food that's good for you i promise you will see results! ♥️

