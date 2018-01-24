La historia de cómo una adolescente logró perder 50 kilos
Los pequeños cambios son los que hacen la diferencia
La lección Leanne Raad
Parece imposible perder peso de manera saludable, pero historias como éstas son una inspiración para quien tiene la oportunidad de conocerlas.
Esta joven de 16 años vive en Dubai y habló sobre su perdida de peso con POPSUGAR Middle East . Ella, como toda adolescente tenía un sueño; comenzar clases, conseguir amigos, y vivir el momento de su vida.
september 2016- may 2017 💝 as the school year comes to an end it's important to reflect one what ive learned. i realized once you want to commit yourself to loosing weight it's not all about how you eat or train but more about your mental health, i lost weight because i realized that instead of focusing about the scale everyday or how many calories are in something i wouldn't stress so much about it and i would just focus on putting healthy and nutritious food in my body. i learned to forgive myself after i had a bad day or a bad meal, i accepted the fact that the damage has been done and all i can do now is eat healthy tomorrow and train harder the next day. my mind was set on thinking positive of myself, acknowledging my results and focusing on what COULD happen instead of what couldn't happen. if you can adapt to thinking more positively about yourself and focus on eating food that's good for you i promise you will see results! ♥️
Pero más que cumplir la película que tenía en su cabeza, terminó personificando la escena de Mean Girls, donde Lindsay Lohan aparece vestida inapropiadamente y todos se ríen de ella.
“Aparecí en el viejo jersey de fraternidad y pantalones vaqueros holgados de mi padre pensando que me veía muy guay, sin embargo, terminé sentada en la esquina viendo a mis amigas con sus minifaldas bailar toda la noche”, explica.
Algo que como adolescente puede ser extremadamente traumático.
“Momentos como esos ocurrían con demasiada frecuencia y el incidente de la fiesta fue la noche en que decidí que iba a cambiar no solo para mí, sino para demostrarles a todos los que alguna vez dudaron, que estaba equivocado”
Ella creó @LeanneTakesaJourney y contó todo lo que en ese momento pasaba por su corazón. Le prometió a las únicas 30 personas que la veían que en ese momento cambiaría.
“Día tras día, comía alimentos sanos enteros, bebía 3 litros de agua al día, ordenaba ensaladas en restaurantes, ejercitaba tanto como podía, pero lo más importante era que estaba aprendiendo a amarme a mí misma en el proceso”
¿Qué hizo Leanne Raad?
Ella confiesa que no tuvo que someterse a extremas dietas ni a ejercicios mortales. Comenta que fueron las cosas pequeñas las que marcaron una gran diferencia. Dejó los brownies, por las frutas y verdura, la comida chatarra por alimentos saludables.
if you were in a relationship with someone you wouldn't want anything to happen to them, you would take care of them with love, care and you would be kind to them, right? over the past years ive learned that you are in a relationship with yourself. you need to take care of yourself, love yourself and just be nice to yourself. the girl on her left was in a relationship with hate, hate toward her body and hate towards literally everything. but once she got the push from her parents to become healthier she found self love, she realized that she wasn't the girl who couldn't run a lap on the track, she wasn't the girl who hid in huge sweaters and most importantly she wasn't meant to be the girl that showered herself with negativity. she was more than that. once i started to appreciate and value who i was and what i had that's when i started to feel the most changes in my life. wether it was from my weight loss to my academics, my friend group but most importantly my attitude! appreciate your self because you literally deserve the world 🌎(p.s the photo on the right was taken before a Halloween party and the red stuff on my neck is supposed to be blood for my costume🙈) #weightlossjourney #weightlossstory #weightlosstransformation #weightlossdiary #weightlosssupport #healthyeating #healthyliving
Parece algo demasiado facil, pero alimentarte de manera correcta requiere mucha fuerza de voluntad.
“Personalmente, no confío en los programas de pérdida de peso porque aprendí que para realmente hacer que la pérdida de peso funcione y para mantenerla, tienes que cambiar tu estilo de vida poco a poco. Cuando vas a un programa de pérdida de peso vas a entrar en alguien la idea de otro de un estilo de vida saludable y lo que funciona para ellos, no necesariamente lo que funcionará para ti”
sometimes i cry when i think about the girl in the first picture, she was miserable, the biggest one in her school and didn't think she was gonna live to see her 18th birthday. 2 years later here i am standing in front of your screen, extremely blessed, genuinely happier, 10000x more confident then her and 100 pounds lighter. choose today to be the day you transform yourself to the best version of yourself, i did and it was the best decision of my life 💪🏼👍🏼 ——– i wanted to finally announce that ive lost a 100 pounds!! im not gonna lie i didn't really believe it until i found this hoodie last night and tried it on!! man it took a lot of hard work and dedication but the results that came with it were more than i could ever ask for! and i just wanted to say that most of it would not have been possible by the motivation this instagram page has brought me and i can't thank each and every one of you enough and i can't wait for the journey that lies ahead of us✨ —————- #weightlossgoals #weightlossjourney #weightlosstransformation #weightlossbeforeandafter #weightloss #weightlosshelp #weightlossstory #weightlossdiary #teenweightloss #transformationrevolution #transformfitspocommunity #transformfitspocommumity
“Es por eso que recomiendo cambiar un pequeño hábito a la vez, digamos, pedir salsa en un lado cuando salgas en lugar de ponerla en la comida, hasta hacer 30 saltos tan pronto como te despiertes en lugar de revisar tu teléfono y en lugar de mirarse en el espejo pensando en pensamientos negativos, mírate y di cinco cosas que te gustan de ti mismo”
Más que una dieta, Leanne Raad nos enseña a querernos a nosotros mismos. A su corta edad sabe que lo más importante es el amor propio, y la confianza que en nosotros tengamos.
to my best friend and brother, thank you for everything you have done for me. from pushing me through every workout, listening to me stress about the stupid things, to encouraging me to try new things, to taking all of my instagram posts and most importantly for believing in me. i wouldn't be where i am without you today and i will never be able to thank you enough. this progress picture shows the progress both of us have made and im so proud of you my little brother 💕 ———– #weightlosstransformation #weightlossjourney #weightlossgoals #weightlossdiaries #healthylifestyle #healthy
Así luce ahora:
guys, ive loved being in japan! the culture is so fascinating, the scenery is beautiful and the food tastes amazing! ive been on a school trip therefor we’ve been super busy but don’t worry i have loads of pictures i can’t wait to share! + i haven’t been able to eat the healthiest food but ive been trying my best, i mean a girl needs her matcha ice cream/kit kat/ mochi🙈🙈 but do i feel bad?? no of course not you have to enjoy your life and savour the moments where you’re able to experience food you don’t eat everyday and whenever you can make those healthy options! that’s the whole point of living a healthy lifestyle now i can’t wait to go home and not be stuffing my face with green tea ice cream 🍵 😇😇 #japan #buddha #icecream #weightlossjourney #healthylifestyle #happiness #fromjapanwithlove
hey guys!! these past couple of days have been super tough with so many tests and projects but i SWEAR getting in a good workout will brighten your mood by a thousand times! also the really yummy vegan protein shake you get at the end will too!! on a side note, yes those are stretch marks and there is loose skin on my arms but im embracing them because that's what makes me unique, special and reminds me of how far I've come! embrace every part of your body because it's beautiful and be willing to change yourself for the better! ✨
