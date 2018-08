Cabello arcoíris, la divertida tendencia para las mujeres de tonos oscuros

I’m running out of witty names for the colors I do. So here’s this really fun color I did. What would you guys name this? #btconeshot_curls18 #btconeshot_vibrant18 #btconeshot_unconventionalcolor18 #behindthechair

A post shared by The OG Hair Wizard 🔮 (@kayla_thehairwizard) on Mar 15, 2018 at 5:53pm PDT