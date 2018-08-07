Te decimos dónde conseguir estos 7 cosméticos y bolsas inspirados en ‘Chicas Pesadas’
La forma en la que Chicas Pesadas nos marcó
La película Chicas Pesadas marcó a varias generaciones por la forma tan buena de retratar las relaciones adolescentes. En un inicio puede parecer un filme más hecho para jóvenes y con un toque de comedia, y romance que no la haría destacar del montón.
No obstante, maneja la influencia de algunos, las batallas no implícitas en donde se usan las herramientas de manipulación emocional, y el bullying no dicho que puede manejarse sin que los profesores siquiera lo intuyan.
Es una excelente forma de manejar las relaciones que se mantienen en las secundarias, preparatorias y hasta dentro de la Universidad. Parece que el mundo de hipocresía, juegos de poder, y el universo de las plásticas jamás termina.
Por ello, Regina George se volvió un referente, una poderosa presencia que sí existe y que todos conocemos a un modelo similar.
Aquí los productos que debes tener si eres fan de esta película
1.- Necesito esas brochas, ese empaque, ¡todo ahora mismo!
Reached the next level of Grool 🔝My Mean Girls makeup brushes are so fetch 💁🏼xoxo . . . . #spectrum #spectrumbrushes #spectrummeangirls #burnbook #meangirls #thatssofetch #onwednesdayswewearpink #grool #youcantsitwithus #yourelikereallypretty #booyouwhore #betch #betches #basic #basicbitch #basicbetch #millennialpink #millennial #moviequotes @spectrumcollections
2.- Esa bolsa es hermosa, con la mejor frase de la película y simplemente demasiado rosa lo que hace que sea perfecta.
3.- Para tener unas pestañas de ensueño.
4.- Las brochas en un empaque un poco más sencillo.
Happy New Year 💖 Will you just look at these brushes! *heavy breathing* each of the 10 brushes in this Spectrum x Mean Girls collection have a quote from the film which is such a nice touch. I watched this film so much in my teen days so it’s certainly nostalgic for me. I love the pink and purple colour scheme it’s just gorgeous and it goes without saying these brushes are beautifully soft. I am completely smitten and will be sharing more about the individual brushes in this set over on my blog soon. __________ @spectrumcollections X Mean Girls 10 piece fetch set.
5.- En serio, me obsesiona que todo sea rosa. Simplemente capta la esencia de una excelente película.
6.- ¡Otra opción para bolsas sensacionales!
Spectrum tiene sets maravillosos y un bolso con mi frase icónica favorita de Mean Girls así que aprovecho para recordaros que mi cumple es en diciembre. pic.twitter.com/W36d7bPSxq
— [Troublemaker Izzy] (@isabel_universe) 26 de julio de 2018
7.- Así que apunten para los cumpleaños de amigas, para darte un capricho, o simplemente para tener la colección más increíble.
High School Comedy-Themed Cases – Spectrum's 'Mean Girls' Makeup Carries Feature Iconic Lines (https://t.co/RZv9TYQRRy) https://t.co/TqtFDXLWQ0#fashionpic.twitter.com/pTUy1fD9FV
— 18d.Media (@18dMedia) 9 de diciembre de 2017
¿En dónde adquirirlo?
El costo no es lo más económico que encontrarás por la marca de maquillaje que lo respalda. Spectrum tiene una gran fama por sus productos de belleza, y puedes conseguirlos fácilmente en Amazon o Mercado Libre.