¿8 meses sin lavarse el cabello? Esta bloguera lo hizo y cuenta su experiencia

Let us unpack this issue of why the world feels so strongly about hair washing. Because the truth is – hair can look, feel and smell completely normal with two bicarb soda washes in eight months. That’s a photo from today. I think people are very sensitive to the idea of not shampooing hair because we have huge irrational fears around two things. The first thing is odour. We spend all our lives trying to mask odours, trying to avoid the smell of living things. We fear that we will some how be rejected by other humans for smelling like a human. And number two is – we are extremely hung up on our appearance. And that’s fine, a little vanity is good. But when people across the world are flipping out about what I do to my hair in a small rural town in Australia, I find that extremely odd. And I think they missed the point of what not shampooing demonstrates – use only what you need. Use less. Don’t use it at all if you don’t need to. Question what is being sold to you. Question why you’re doing what you’re doing. #nopoomethod #useless #plasticfreeliving

