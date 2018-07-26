¿Gris es el nuevo rubio?... ¡Apúntate a la moda de las canas!
Además de la tendencia de teñir el cabello platinado, existe una que comienza a cobrar aún más fuerza, la 'grombre'
Blanco, plata, humo o gris… en la variación que quieras, lo cierto es que la tendencia del 'grey hair' continúa marcando la pauta en lo que a coloración se trata.
Pero, contrario a lo que hace unos meses atrás irrumpió con fuerza desde las pasarelas y redes sociales de las celebrities, la moda del cabello 'grombre', es completamente natural.
Se trata de la combinación de dos palabras: grey y ombré, o lo que es igual: gris y degradado, y lo que busca es por un lado la apariencia tan sublime y chic del color gris y por el otro, revelarse ante el 'pressing' de tener que esconder las canas.
Lo interesante de esta tendencia es que recientemente se ha creado una comunidad entre mujeres de todas las edades que están abandonando la tintura de cabello y se están luciendo con orgullo sus canas al natural.
Kate Dinota, de 28 años, es una de las precursoras de esta moda, y como se describe en su perfil de Instagram 'haciendo America gris otra vez'
<< no filter / no edit on this photo>> Going completely gray in my teens + 20s was annoying, at best, and miserable, at worst. I spent thousands of dollars and hours over the years dyeing my hair because I thought that’s what women had to do. It’s expected of us to look a certain way. If I’m honest, being grey at 30 is liberating at best (fuck your expectations) yet still challenging. This is two years worth of patience and self love. I’d be lying if I said I didn’t still wrestle with my decision to ditch the dye. I still turn to my husband and exclaim that I’m ending this experiment and dyeing it black! (Luckily, @therealadamlins calls my bluff and encourages me to chill out (thanks, dude 👋🏽)). But at the end of the day, this is ME and ME is all any of us can ever really be. God (and my grandmas) gave me this crown of grey and I intend to wear it like the queen I am. 👑🐭🐰🐺
"Gasté miles de dólares y horas a lo largo de los años tiñiéndome el pelo porque pensé que eso era lo que las mujeres tenían que hacer. Se espera que nosotros luzcamos de cierta manera. Si soy honesta, el cabello gris a los 30 es liberador"
Stephanie Tunchez, de 30 años, también decidió abandonar los tintes hace más de dos años, y luce orgullosa su 'granny hair'.
"Pensé: ¡Guau! Están pagando cientos de dólares en el salón de belleza para lograr este look y yo estoy aquí tratando de ocultarlo", expresó
Y es que si los hombres lucen tan particulamente guapos con su cabello gris, ¿por qué no pensar igual de las féminas?.
Cuando .Martha Truslow Smith, de 26 años, decidió dejar sus canas al natural sin hallar apoyo ni asesoramiento en ningún lugares, se le ocurrió crear @grombre.
Es una cuenta en Instagram que permite a las mujeres comunes y corrientes, enviar fotos y compartir sus experiencias.
"Son las mujeres que todos los días dicen: Me siento presionada para no envejecer, pero no voy a seguir ese camino. Voy a ver cómo es mi verdadero yo, señala."
La tendencia es toda una ironía, pues si bien la presión social sobre la apariencia de los jóvenes persiste, el cabello teñido de color gris se ha convertido en una gran tendencia de la moda.
“Born with grey and black hair. First female in 7 generations! I was teased incessantly because kids are jerks so I started dying it when I was 14. When I had my first son at 29 I noticed the gray become white in the front so I began to just leave a streak out and dye from the streak back like rogue from X-Men. About year and a half ago my stylist told me that all my gray was now white so we went for it. I feel like I found hardwood under the carpet! I’ll never go back.” @bethers2012 #grombre #gogrombre
“Most thought I was crazy for giving up the dye at 44…at times I thought I was…maybe I am! 🤷🏻♀️🤣 But if I could just let others “feel the freedom” that I have for just a few seconds…freedom to pull my hair back…freedom to have healthy, natural hair again….freedom from the time spent on having to dye it every 4 weeks…freedom in my own skin…freedom from what others think…then they’d know why!” @itsasmalllife #grombre #gogrombre
“I greyed at 28, and have been colouring since.. (42 now) My hair grows very fast, and within a week of a root touch up, I would have white flecks at the roots. The anxiety surrounding that was just not worth it… That apart, I am otherwise pretty authentic/casual in my dressing style, I wear comfy clothes, comfy shoes, hardly wear make up except for some kajal (Indian eye liner).. The routine of covering up my greys felt fake and didn't go with the rest of me…. The first few months were tough… But I'm loving it now. It's liberating and soooo me :)” @lalithashivaprasad #gogrombre #grombre