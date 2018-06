Esta es la tendencia en uñas más hot del verano

• Beach Vibe Mosaics • Mosaic nails with coral (that counts as orange, right? 😂) and sea green for #clairestelle8may I tried my hand at reverse stamping again and oh boy… 😳 it took me two tries and even still, the placement isn’t great, there are a ton of small mess ups, and it took me freaking forever to color in the stamp 😪😪 I do like the overall effect but reverse stamping is definitely not my strong suit • • • Products used: ÜNT peel off base coat Orly Vintage Essie Peach Side Babe, Butler Please Born Pretty stamping polish 4 Bundle Monster stamping plate BM-618 Seche Vite top coat • • • #nails #nailart #nailartchallenge #manicure #nailinspo #dailynailart #nailstamping #stampingnailart #reversestamping #mosaicnails #summernails #clairestelle8 #simplynotlogical #orly #essie #bornpretty #bundlemonster

A post shared by Kaylee D. (@nailsbykayleed) on May 8, 2018 at 12:10pm PDT