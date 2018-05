Protector solar con glitter, la tendencia del verano

✨ Always remember “BE THE EXTRA YOU ASPIRE TO BE!” I know my sunscreen will be POPPIN this summer and I’ll be lookin extra AF! 🦄✨My review of the @unicornsnot #glittersunscreen is LIVE🔴! Pop over to my YouTube channel (LINK IN BIO) and see my review BONUS: come along with me as I test this out at none other than #thehappiestplaceonearth DISNEYLAND!!!! . . #unicorn #unicornsnot #unicornsunscreen #unicornsnotglittersunscreen #unicornmakeup #disneyland #disneyworld #waltdisney #waltdisneyworld #magickingdom #castle #disneylandcastle #glitter #disneylandcalifornia #sunscreen #glitter #unicorns #makeupreview #summer #beach #poolday #highlight #glow #alien #bacheloretteparty

A post shared by AEHM artistry (@ashleyelizabethhairandmakeup) on May 19, 2018 at 4:55pm PDT