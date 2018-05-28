Lo que toda chica con rizos debe saber para tener un cabello hermoso
Mantenlo bello y saludable
El cabello rizado requiere de cuidados especiales para mantener su integridad y salud sin necesidad de aplicar calor que pueda dañarlo.
Acondicionador
Cuando tienes cabello rizado no debes aplicar tu acondicionador en todo el cabello, sino presionar tus manos con acondicionador de mitades a puntas y luego pasar tus dedos por tu cabello para desenredar. Al final debes enjuagar con agua fría para sellar la cutícula y que se mantengan hidratados todo el día.
La técnica de enrollar
Cuando tu cabello esta mojado enróllalo usando algunas piezas de cabello, tuerce cada uno lejos de tu cara y añade un poco de gel para cada parte.
Twist in ❌ Twist out ❌ Defined✔️ Soft✔️ Bouncy✔️ Healthy✔️ Natural✔️ #nappyhair • • • • #flourish #texturedhair #blackgirlmagic #melaninmagic #braids #naturalhairmodel #goals #hairgoals #goodhair #afro #versatility #definition #lowmaintenance #curls #coils #kinks #progression #consistency #thick #curlyfeature #thecurlyclub #4thenaturals #naturalcurls #curlsaunaturel #curlsunderstood #hair2mesmerize #teamnatural_ #naturalhairloves #naturalhairdreams
Presiona
Presiona tus rizos desde las puntas hacia arriba hasta la altura de tus orejas y luego libéralos.
Who has curls!?!? ➰➰ If you have curls and are NOT following @controlledchaoshair then your missing out! Come check us out give us a follow and click the link in our bio to learn more about how to get THE. BEST. CURLS. EVER. Photos and video by @rayzanicacio #happyhair #instafamous #lifehacks #goals #tips #curlyguide #everydaycurly #methods #scissors #curlcreme #chaoscontrolled #careforyourcurls #hairvideo #hairtutorial #curls #curlies #curlyhair #curlygal #curlsfordays #curlyhead
Toalla de microfibra
Tallar tu cabello con una toalla podría arruinar la definición de tu cabello, lo mejor es que uses una toalla de microfibra o una playera, notarás la diferencia.
Available in Black and White 👑Order your Microfiber Turbie Towel Hair Wrap now it helps reduce frizz and keep your curls, kinks and coils defined! ———————————————————————————-Microfiber is a synthetic fiber that is finer than one denier – this diameter is smaller than a strand of silk. A microfiber towel is less fluffy than a regular cotton towel but is actually much more ideal for drying hair because: It absorbs water much more rapidly without the need for rubbing; You don't have to rub your hair to get the water out so there is minimal friction between the towel and hair fibres – less friction means less breakage; Hair that's been wrapped in a microfiber towel will dry a lot faster than hair that's been wrapped in a regular towel; Microfiber doesn't produce lint (bits of white fluff). Lint from regular towels causes hair tangles. It helps to reduce hair frizziness. ————————————————————————- #vproyals #afrohair #africanhair #cachos #blackgirlmagic #cabelo #cabeloafricano #africanas #angolana #cachosbra #crespasecacheadas #negrasiluminadas #negra #cacheadas #cabeloscoloridos #cacheadaecrespa_ #poder_negro #cachoscachinhos #naturalhair #respectmyhair #healthy_hair_journey #teamnatural_ #thenubiancrown #myhaircrush #naturalhairloves #kinkychicks #protectivestyles #protectivestylers #blogger #microfibertowel
Chongo alto
A la hora de dormir elige un chongo alto para que tus rizos no se aplasten con las sábanas.
Memorial Day is the day when all New Yorkers consider it acceptable to wear white after the Winter, I say wear it all year long if you want to! 🙌🏼 Let it be known that if you’re wearing a swimsuit and you sit down, the cellulite is going to come out to play. Do you girls ever find yourself playing contortionist to try to find our best angles so that we look “perfect” in our photos? In this first photo, I just wanted to sit and bask in the sun and that’s when @henryknightny said “you look perfect” and snapped that one pic and I said “oh no look at all that thigh and cellulite, do over!” I actually ended up liking the “imperfect” photo the best, so here it is! ❤️Happy Memorial Day! #MDW #MemorialDay #MDW2018 . . . . . . . #Amazon #Fashion #Stylist #FashionStylist #Swimsuit #NewYork #NY #FarRockaway #Beach #BeachDay #Monday #latina #curvy #CurvyGirls #CurvyGirlsRock #AfroLatina #AllWhiteeverything #Style #newpost #weekendvibes #shotoniphone8plus #curls #curlyhair #curlygirls #fblogger #bblogger #blogger