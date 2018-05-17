Cabello tie dye la tendencia de color que invade instagram

Alright guys..I’m warning you now that I’m about to get a little sappy!! . Yesterday was such a huge day for me in my career and the goals I’ve set for myself as an artist. To have stories written about my Tie Dyes colors on @allure and @cosmopolitan online yesterday meant the world to me. Never in a millions years would I have thought I would be interviewed by these two amazing publications. I am still in shock but so grateful for that amazing opportunity. This year I really wanted to step up my game with the colors I created. That meant spending that extra money on taking classes from people that inspire me, working on my days off and just experimenting without out letting fear or insecurities stop me. Everyday I see so many of you pushing yourselves outside of your comfort zones to create art and I am constantly inspired and impressed by you all. If it wasn’t for this amazing community of hairstylists on instagram I would never have believed in myself to shoot for my wildest dreams. Thank you all for you support and inspiration! 😘😘😘 . Also, thank you to my amazing family, friends and clients that sent me so many kind messages yesterday and who encourage and support me every single day 😘😘 I’m feeling and sending out so much ❤️❤️❤️ right now!!!!!

A post shared by Hairstylist | St. Paul, MN (@bohobrushed) on May 16, 2018 at 12:02pm PDT