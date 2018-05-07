Labios más carnosos sin cirugía
Aprende esta sencilla técnica para labios voluminosos
Todas hemos deseado tener unos labios más carnosos y sensuales, pero a varias la idea de un procedimiento como rellenos nos preocupa por los efectos secundarios que pueda tener, sin mencionar el gasto que puede significar.
Sin embargo existen algunas técnicas de maquillaje que nos permiten lucir unos labios más llenos sin necesidad de recurrir al médico aunque sea solo por unas horas. A continuación te decimos cómo aplicarlas a tu rutina de belleza.
- Primero dibuja una cruz en el centro del arco de Cupido para marcar el centro de los labios y encontrar la simetría de tu boca.
Lips tutorial by @makeupbyliha ・・・ How to put the perfect red wich stays all day!! 1. conceal yur lips i used from @sigmabeauty to shop link is in my bio 2.put powder on it 3.line your lips i used from @nyxcosmetics_ch @nyxcosmetics 4.add your fave red lipstick i wear here @hudabeauty @shophudabeauty @alyakattan @monakattan #hudabeautyliquidmatte in heartbreaker 5.clean with a concealer 6. ad some lipgloss you are ready to rock!!! you can do that with every color😊 #notjustanotherliquidlipstick #sigmabeauty #monakattan #shophudabeauty #alyakattan #hudabeautylashes #hudabeauty #anastasiabeverlyhills #monakattan #fiercesociety #alyakattan #makeupartist #makeupaddict #mua #insta_makeup #kyliejenner #lashes #wakeupandmakeup #blendthatshit #blendwithtrend #slavebeauty #slave2beauty #makeup #smokeyeye #themakeupsocialapp #mikasabeauty #dressyourface #vegas_nay #brianchampagne #brian_champagne #slave2beauty #slavebeauty #mikasabeauty #fiercesociety #lipstutorial
- Después toma tu labial y comienza a aplicarlo en el borde inferior desde el centro hacia las esquinas.
- Para rellenar las esquinas lo mejor es que abras la boca y sigas su forma natural.
📸. By @makeupbyliha ・・・ How to make your lips look bigger @hudabeauty @shophudabeauty @alyakattan @monakattan @dm_p2cosmetics lipliner @sigmabeauty lip vex in slip @maccosmeticsmatte lipstick in kinda sexy #notjustanotherliquidlipstick #sigmabeauty #monakattan #shophudabeauty #alyakattan #hudabeautylashes #hudabeauty #anastasiabeverlyhills #monakattan #fiercesociety #alyakattan #makeupartist #makeupaddict #mua #insta_makeup #kyliejenner #lashes #wakeupandmakeup #blendthatshit #blendwithtrend #slavebeauty #slave2beauty #makeup #smokeyeye #themakeupsocialapp #mikasabeauty #dressyourface #vegas_nay
- Por último puedes tomar un poco de iluminador en crema y colocarlo en el centro de tus labios difuminando muy bien para crear un efecto de volumen.
📷 by @genevievejauquet ・・・ ✨✨✨ @jouercosmetics nearly launching their Ice Mini Powder Highlighter! 11am PST and it's gorgeous! Icy white gold iridescent! 😍✨ Metallic fingers using Ice Highlighter inspired by the immensely talented @vladamua 😍😘 Base colour is @jouercosmetics Lip Creme in Dahlia with Ice Powder Highlighter rubbed on bottom lip and a little Skinny Dip Lip Topper added too 😉 ______ P.S thank you to all of my lovely people on here who have been patient with me taking a bit of time away from instagram! To keep things simple, life has been throwing me a bunch of lemons the last few months and I'm still trying to figure out how to make the lemonade 🙏 Love you guys and I appreciate your support so much! 💖 #Jouer #jouercosmetics #lipart #skinnydip #liptopper #Ice #icehighlighter #nails #metallic #lipsandnails #Dahlia #lipcreme #magenta #fuchsia #fuchsialips #genevievejauquet #becreative
- Incluso puedes jugar con diferentes colores para un efecto ombré.
@makeup_by_soolmoz This color combination makes me happy 🌸🌷 using @urbandecaycosmetics lip pencil in jilted layered with firebird lipstick @kevynaucoin molten lip in magenta sapphire and prismagic highlighter in aura (blue) and @sugarpill money maker shadow in the center (green) 🌷🌸💐 #sugarpill #moneymaker #kevynaucoin #prismagic #moltenlip #urbandecaycosmetics #vicelipstick #lipliner #springmakeup #rainbowmakeup #glitter #glossy #makeupisart #lipstick #lipart #editorialmakeup #makeupbysoolmoz