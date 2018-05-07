Labios más carnosos sin cirugía

Lips tutorial by @makeupbyliha ・・・ How to put the perfect red wich stays all day!! 1. conceal yur lips i used from @sigmabeauty to shop link is in my bio 2.put powder on it 3.line your lips i used from @nyxcosmetics_ch @nyxcosmetics 4.add your fave red lipstick i wear here @hudabeauty @shophudabeauty @alyakattan @monakattan #hudabeautyliquidmatte in heartbreaker 5.clean with a concealer 6. ad some lipgloss you are ready to rock!!! you can do that with every color😊 #notjustanotherliquidlipstick #sigmabeauty #monakattan #shophudabeauty #alyakattan #hudabeautylashes #hudabeauty #anastasiabeverlyhills #monakattan #fiercesociety #alyakattan #makeupartist #makeupaddict #mua #insta_makeup #kyliejenner #lashes #wakeupandmakeup #blendthatshit #blendwithtrend #slavebeauty #slave2beauty #makeup #smokeyeye #themakeupsocialapp #mikasabeauty #dressyourface #vegas_nay #brianchampagne #brian_champagne #slave2beauty #slavebeauty #mikasabeauty #fiercesociety #lipstutorial

