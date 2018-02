Trucos para verte a la moda cuando estás embarazada

It was a gorgeous day in Laguna! 🌴☀️🌺🌊 I am so excited to announce that I will be taking over the @inspirepregnancy page all day tomorrow!! I’d love if you could follow along and spend the day with me! I’ll be sharing all kinds of info about my pregnancy, Luke’s full name, and lots of fun stories! http://liketk.it/2uMv0 #liketkit @liketoknow.it . . . . . #springstyle#inspirepregnancy#ootdgals#instastyle#todaysoutfit#kissinfashion#bumpselfie#dressthebump#styleblogger#pregnantfashion#babybump#outfitoftheday#realoutfitgram#32weekspregnant#pregnantandperfect#pregnantstyle#pregnancystyle#maternityfashion#bumpstyle#momstyle#maternityclothes#thirdtrimester#stylishbump#pregnantlife#outfitdetails#myoutfit#maternityshoot

A post shared by Taylor Krabill (@taylorkrabill) on Feb 25, 2018 at 5:41pm PST