Cabello color vino, el tono más sexy de la temporada
Atrévete a hacerte un cambio radical
La mezcla de vino con especias crea una de las bebidas favoritas de invierno, pero también el tono que querrás usar en tu cabello .
Una base color ruby con tonos canela y naranja le brindan al cabello dimensión y movimiento sin importar el largo que tengas.
Los colores cálidos resaltan sobre las pieles más pálidas y le dan a las morenas un look sensual y voluminoso.
Esta tendencia te permite jugar con las tonalidades que más te gusten y que favorezcan a tu tono de piel, los más claros para pieles claras y los más oscuros para las complexiones más bronceadas.
In honor of the holiday season and #mulledwinehair craze, I’m sharing some of my favorite wine-colored hair formulas this week! •••••This look was created using @allnutrient 4ep with 10 vol for the base (all over the head to about 1 inch from scalp) and 6ep + 6rm with 10 vol over the already balayaged pieces on the rest of the head. I used pink @viralcolorwash at the bowl with @pureologyus conditioner for an extra kick. 🍇For more mulled wine inspo, click the link in the bio to read Bustles latest article featuring my clients festive heads. #hairwaytokale #HairwaytoWine