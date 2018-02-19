Estás viendo:

Cabello color vino, el tono más sexy de la temporada

Atrévete a hacerte un cambio radical

Por Cecilia Martínez

La mezcla de vino con especias crea una de las bebidas favoritas de invierno, pero también el tono que querrás usar en tu cabello .

Una base color ruby con tonos canela y naranja le brindan al cabello dimensión y movimiento sin importar el largo que tengas.

✖️Burgundy + Purple ✖️ #hairwaytokale #HairwaytoWine

A post shared by ✖️Caitlín Sullivan✖️ (@hairwaytokale) on

Los colores cálidos resaltan sobre las pieles más pálidas y le dan a las morenas un look sensual y voluminoso.

Esta tendencia te permite jugar con las tonalidades que más te gusten y que favorezcan a tu tono de piel, los más claros para pieles claras y los más oscuros para las complexiones más bronceadas.

