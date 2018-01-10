'Snug piercing', la sexy tendencia que será reina en 2018
Maria Tash tiene tres estudios ubicados en Nueva York, Londres y Roma, los cuales establecen los nuevos look que marcaran tendencia en los años pertinentes.
Para cualquier lanzamiento se ponen diversas pruebas para asegurar el éxito del estilo por el que se está apostando. La buena noticia, es que este 2018 ya tiene su tendencia: ¡El Snug piercing!
El 'Snug piercing'es una perforación que atraviesa la antihélice de la oreja desde las superficies medial a lateral.
Maria Tash y su predicción
Ella es una diseñadora de joyas y perforadora muy respetada. Ha trabajado con diversas estrellas como Jennifer Lawrence, Charlize Theron, Beyoncé, Emma Stone y FKA Twigs, por mencionar algunos de sus clientes.
Maria Tash comenta en diversas entrevistas que las perforaciones del tabique se han estabilizados, la perforación del pezon se ha olvidado, mientras que los piercings labiales están "tan muertos como un árbol de Navidad" bromea.
Según sus predicciones, las cuales normalmente son muy acertadas, el 'Snug piercing', es lo que estará muy fuerte este 2018. Tash señala que estarán liderando en tendencia durante este año.
El trabajo de Maria Tash
