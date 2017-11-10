Adiós 'cat eye', este es el delineado que triunfará en los próximos meses
Se trata de llevar el delineado inverso.
Si ya estabas convirtiéndote en una maestra del ‘cat eye’ y la línea te salía casi perfecta, llegó el momento de un nuevo reto. Se trata de llevar el delineado inverso, es decir, que la línea sea hacía el lagrimal y no hacia tu oreja.
La creadora de este concepto es Dahlia Creates quien es una verdadera maestra del delineado de ojos, logra hacer que los ojos de cualquier persona una verdadera obra de arte.
Este tipo de delineado es tan versátil que puedes combinarlo con colores metálicos, fórmula ideal para días en los que quieres un poco más de protagonismo en tu mirada.
Cómo lograr este delineado de ojos
La clave está en que la línea gruesa que hacía que tu ojo pareciera más grande va pegada al lagrimal, para lograr este estilo deberás usar un delineador líquido o en lápiz que no sea tan cremoso, pues el lagrimal es una zona que tiende a acumular grasa.
REVERSED👀 lol this is another dumb one, was inspired by @dahliacreates!!
Different Just tell me what to do and I'll do the opposite. 😂
Esta chica llevó a otro nivel el delineado al hacer dos líneas.
Different 2.0 Now, I'll wing it both ways.
Aquí la muestra de que sí luce bien con colores metálicos.
Reversed I really felt like doing this again so I added some little things to it.
Sí, definitivamente sí lo usaría
Different Just tell me what to do and I'll do the opposite. 😂