9 sensacionales tutoriales de maquillaje para morenas en Instagram
Seguirlos te ayudará a tener un look sensacional para cada día
Los tutoriales de maquillaje son sensacionales, ¿no crees? Gracias a ellos podemos aprender muchas técnicas y opciones para lucir un rostro espectacular. Aunque iniciamos viéndolos en Youtube, ahora Instagram también tiene una enorme oferta de videos sensacionales.
Lo mejor de todo es que, entre la enorme gama de tutoriales, existen muchos que están hechos específicamente por instagramers de piel morena y que pueden servirte de inspiración para renovar tu look diario o encontrar cómo maquillarte para ir a una fiesta. ¿Quieres ver algunos?
1. Para los labios
2. Colores fantasía
I'm backkkk! New tutorial is up on my channel! Link in bio! ✨✨✨ hello flawless face in progress thanks to @drsarmelasunder @drsarmelasunder @drsarmelasunder ✨✨✨ @farsalicare rose gold elixir (code IRENE for discount), @glamglow glow starter moisturizer, @urbandecaycosmetics all nighter foundation (7.75) & moondust eyeshadow palette, @hourglasscosmetics vanish foundation stick to contour (espresso) & strobe lighting powder, @kevynaucoin sse 06, @lauramercier secret under the brightening powder, , @beccacosmetics X @jaclynhill champagne splits "flower child" blush, @coverfx custom enhancer drops (celestial), @anastasiabeverlyhills sweets glow kit (sassy grape with a fluffier brush and marshmallow with something smaller and tapered – the mix of cool & warm is 👅👅👅👅), @toofaced sketch marker eyeliner, @eyerisbeauty @wakeupandmakeup fearless lashes, @benefitcosmetics ka brow & gimme brow, @hudabeauty bombshell lip contour & @kyliecosmetics heir metallic liquid lipstick, lower lash mascara is @yslbeauty mascara vinyl couture
3. Ojos en rojo
4. Maquillaje para la oficina
It's LIVE! My eeeextra beat purple smoky eye tutorial w/ @makeupbypriyanka is up! Link in bio to watch 💜💜💜 _ @Maccosmetics studio fix powder & prolongwear concealer in NC42, correcting concealer in orange, paint pot #maccosmetics @Narscosmetics radiant creamy concealer in honey #narsissist #nars @LAgirlcosmetics pro concealer in beautiful bronze using #lagirlcosmetics @anastasiabeverlyhills dip brow pomade in ebony, modern renaissance palette in buon fresco color #anastasiabeverlyhills @urbandecaycosmetics 24/7 eyeliner in black velvet #urbandecay @girlacktic highlighter in bronze #girlacktic @doseofcolors lipstick in truffle #doseofcolors
5. Smokey eyes
a peek at my video this week! 🖤 here's what I used for this matte gray look… I loveddd the highlighter I used… comment below and let me know what your favorite highlighter is!! 😘 Full video goes live on my channel Friday morning! ——————————@makeupforeverofficial Ultra HD Skin Booster @narsissist Velvet Matte Skin Tint in Cuzco @marcbeauty Dew Drops (Sponge is by @Flowerbeauty, it's bomb!!) @narsissist Radiant Creamy Concealer in Ginger @urbandecaycosmetics Translucent Pressed Beauty Powder @flowerbeauty Lift & Sculpt Contouring Palette (contour, blush, and highlight) @rimmellondonus Scandaleyes pencil in black @urbandecaycosmetics Naked Ultimate Basics palette @lancomeofficial Grandiôse Mascara @maybelline Brow Precise Fiber Volumizer in Auburn @maybelline Vivid Hot Lacquer in Unreal #makeupforever #narsissist #urbandecaycosmetics #lancome #maybelline #makeuptutorial
6. Para el diario
EASY MAKEUP // GIRL NEXT DOOR VIBES 💕 wearing @maccosmetics pro longwear foundation on my face. Brows are @benefitcosmetics ka-brow gel cream. Eyes are using the @toofaced sweet peach palette, lips are @maccosmetics whirl with #toofaced sweet peach gloss on top. Highlight is MY LIMITED EDITION #bellabrilliance highlighter with @itcosmetics 🙈🙈🙈 eyeliner is @tartecosmetics tarteist liner and blush is #toofaced sweet peach blush!! Back to the basics kinda makeup is my recent fave. #instatut #tutorial #diy #beauty #makeuptutorial #wtfbeautyhacks #1minutemakeup #beautytutorial #hudabeauty #allmodernmakeup #hairmakeupdiary #makeupclips #makegirlz #melformakeup #eyeblogbeauty #beautyqueens4ever #makeuptransformation #instamakeup #wakeupandmakeup
7. Look ligero
Did I pass the 10 minute makeup challenge? Click the link in my bio to watch my new vid! FACE:: @farsalicare Unicorn Essence @bareMinerals Complexion Rescue in Chestnut @toofaced Born This Way Dark Concealer @maccosmetics Mineralized Skinfinish Dark @covergirl Queen Collection Ebony Bronzer @loraccosmetics Baked Tantalizer EYES:: @benefitcosmetics Kabrow 5 & Don't Stray Primer @yslbeauty The Shock Mascara LIPS: @bareMinerals Statement Luxe Shine Lipstick in Elite
8. Ojos dorados
✨ Super simple glam makeup with sparkles perfect for Parties & Prom! ✨Full face makeup tutorial on Youtube, link in bio. (2 more new videos are live on my channel incase you missed it :)) 🙌Tag a friend🙌 Products used: @sephoramiddleeast Rose lip mask Eyeshadows: Crease- @colourpopcosmetics Elixir, Seeker Lid- @motivescosmetics Shimmer in Copper, pressed eyeshadow in Moody, Timeless on browbone, Fibre Lush Mascara, Bare in waterline @urbandecaycosmetics Heavy metal glitter liner in Junkshow @inglotgcc Gel eyeliner For face makeup details, check out the video on YouTube! 🎥 . . . . . . #motivesmavens #motivescosmetics #ColourPopMe #wakeupandmakeup#hypnaughtypower #allmodernmakeup#1minutemakeup #eyeblogbeauty#peachyqueenblog#hudabeauty#makeupclips#makeupfanatic1 #fakeuproom#laurag_143 #makeupslaves#slave2beauty #stylevideo#makeupvideos #make4glam #glamvids#makeuptutorialsx0x#hypnaughtymakeup#brian_champagne #fakeupfix#hairmakeupdiary #urbandecay #urbandecaycosmetics #udxbasquiat #igerskuwait
9. Casual
Being a mermaid is a hard life 😂 this look is up on YouTube and the link is in my bio 🤓🤗☀️ . @colourpopcosmetics nectar range 🍊 "blow me away eyeshadow, the knockout blusher, oversized liner and exaggerated satin liquid lipstick" @nyxcosmetics_uk mousse liner in black #nyxcosmetics_uk @anastasiabeverlyhills #glowkit #nicoleglow using shade "glo getter" which is mg faaaaav @nicoleguerriero @litcosmetics #litcosmetics glitter in Oprah @katvondbeauty shade and light palette #katdvond #shadeandlightpalette @shophudabeauty @hudabeauty eazy lash Camille #hudalashes #shophudabeauty @maybelline #maybellinenewyork @urbandecaycosmetics quick fix spray for primer #urbandecay
Con estos tutoriales de maquillaje no hay forma de que luzcas desarreglada, ¿no crees?