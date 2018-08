Descubre la nueva tendencia para planear tu boda: las terapeutas o wedding doula

As I’ve been listening to Oprah and Deepak’s newest 21-day meditation experience, Making Every Moment Matter, I’ve been thinking a lot about time and our experience of time. I hear from so many of my clients and friends that what they desire most for their wedding day is to ‘feel present.’ But it’s hard to know where to even start, especially when there’s so much focus on creating your minute-by-minute ‘wedding day timeline.’ While I’m all for planning ahead, what’s tricky about these traditional wedding day timelines is they often don’t focus on what matters most. They are 100% logistical – how we are getting from point A to point B – and 0% soul. It’s no wonder why most couples walk away feeling like their wedding day was all a big blur! When we are go-go-go and don’t build in time to actually BE, it can feel like there’s never enough time. But when we are intentional being present, our experience of time expands. So the issue isn’t about time itself, it’s about how you choose to use that time. It’s about making time for what matters. Check out my new blog post for five not-so-obvious tips for staying present on your wedding day! https://elizabeth-su.com/blog/5-not-obvious-tips-staying-present-wedding-day

