Las parejas que se conocen a través de Tinder son más estables

I think my favorite thing about Caitlin + Carl is that his last name is Berger 🍔 and one day they will have baby bergers and they will be named Carl Jr., Mac and Anita. Can you name a baby Bacon Ranch? 🤔

A post shared by Elopements + Weddings (@erinorthcutt) on Mar 7, 2018 at 11:44am PST