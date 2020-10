Así es como Londres llegó a tener la semana de la moda más inclusiva del mundo

View this post on Instagram

Striking image featuring the talented Kenyan designers Epica jewellery and Ohana swimwear @epicajewellery @ohana.swimwear Both are participants in a year long Fashion Scout mentoring and showcasing project with the British Council @britishcouncil @eastafricaarts @british_design You’ll be hearing much more about all the fantastic participants over the next few months as we head towards London Fashion Week Feb 2021 Empowering The Future Of Fashion #fashionscout #fashionscoutdigital #londonfashionweek #lfw