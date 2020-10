Así es adquirir moda digital si apenas sabes usar la tecnología

View this post on Instagram

COLLABORATION FOR TRANSFORMATION We’re shining a light on our fellow creators pushing the transformation towards digital fashion. Our new series features artists that have downloaded our free file drops (FFROPS-LINKINBIO) and reworked the designs, bringing their unique style to the pieces. This incredible image called “Softness_in_technicolor.c4d” has been created by @theblacklabstudio. They’ve used the @marques_almeida jacket and completely reimagined the texture to look absolutely stunning on their avatar. Check out @theblacklabstudio page to discover their incredible work. If you have images to share that you’ve made with our free files, let us know via DM. Let’s co-create to advance the #digitalfashion movement.