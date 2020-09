Coronavirus: ¿Cuáles son las mejores y las peores mascarillas que no debes usar?

View this post on Instagram

GETTING AMERICAN DENTAL HYGIENE LICENSE OR LONG STORY SHORT • To say say that getting Dental Hygiene (DH) license in the US is not easy would be a gross understatement. • To practice DH in the U.S. you must take National Board Dental Hygiene Examination (NBDHE) and pass a state or regional clinical licensure exam. This law includes foreign trained dentists and dental hygienists. • License is issued by each individual state. Dental hygienists practice in accordance with requirements of individual state dental practice acts. For example, some states allow dental hygienists practice independently and some states require dentist supervision. • To be eligible for those examinations you must be a graduate of an accredited U.S. dental hygiene program. • Dental Hygiene programs vary in length and average in 18-24 months of school. For acceptance into the DH program dental hygiene schools require a specific amount and type of prerequisite courses. Such prerequisites may differ from school to school and I recommend contacting each individual DH program for details. For example, for me to get accepted into my Dental Hygiene school I had to have completed microbiology, two semesters of Anatomy and Physiology, regular and organic chemistry, speech, mathematics, statistics to name a few. It took me two years of full time college to get all of my prerequisite courses in line. Getting US Dental Hygienist License is not easy, but I always say “If I could do it, you can do it😉” . . . . . #dentalhygiene #dentalhygienistusa #rdh #hygienistlicense #dentistusa #dentalhygienistnewyork #dentalofficenewyork #n95 #facemask #dentalhygienist #dentalhygienistlicense