 4 parejas de influencers de moda que adorarás

你們那裡開放去學校上課了嗎？本週是台灣新學期開學的日子，因為上週很多客人送洗了制服，所以也讓我想起了那些家中放了很久的制服，但不是客人遺忘的，而是我和我叔叔小時候的制服！ 其實在我們家的衣櫃中，除了秀娥的豐富私藏之外，還有很多我們的學生制服！年代橫跨了50年，每一件在畢業經萬吉清洗後就一直留存到現在，像今天這一套就是兩件學生制服，萬吉身上的上衣，是我（孫子）高中的制服，距今16年了（而褲子則是他20年前訂做的西褲）；至於秀娥身上白色上衣，則是我叔叔的國中制服，距今超過了40年！（而裙子則是秀娥的老裙子） 其實從小，萬吉秀娥就很在意我們家穿衣服的整潔，所以不只我，我的爸爸叔叔姑姑們，所有上學的制服都一定是燙過的，這不只是因為對衣服的珍視，更包含了萬吉和秀娥對於自己求學的缺憾。 至於萬吉和秀娥人生中對於求學的缺憾，那就留到下次跟大家分享好了… 💡溫馨提醒｜洗衣服請記得拿、認同請分享❤️ Has school started in your country? This week is the beginning of the new semester in Taiwan. Many customers just took their children's uniforms to wash. So it reminds me of the uniforms that have been kept in the house for a long time. But it's not what the customer forgot, it's the uniform of my uncle and I when we were young! In our home. In addition to Sho-Er's clothes, there are many uniforms from our youth! The age has spanned 50 years, and every piece has been preserved to the present after graduation and cleaning by Wan-Ji. Like today, this set started with two student uniforms, Wan. His top is my (grandson's) senior high school uniform, which is 16 years old today (and the pants are the trousers he ordered 20 years ago). As for Sho-Er, she wore a white shirt. It's my uncle's junior high school uniform, more than 40 years ago! (The skirt is Sho-Er's old skirt) In fact, since childhood, Wan-Ji & Sho-Er has been very concerned about the cleanliness of our clothes. So it's not just me, my fathers, uncles and aunts. All school uniforms must be ironed. This is not only a cherishment of clothes, but also includes Wan-Ji & Sho-Er's regrets about their own studies. As for Wan-Ji & Sho-Er's shortcomings about studying in their lives, I will leave them to share with you next time… 💡A friendly reminder｜Don't forget to pick up your laundry.❤️ #萬秀洗衣店 #萬秀的洗衣店 #wantshowasyoung