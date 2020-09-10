4 parejas de influencers de moda que adorarás
Ahora la moda viene en pares y ellos muestran que el estilo tiene orígenes inimaginables.
Sisterly Style
Amelia y Elisa Ochoa son gemelas colombianas, graduadas en relaciones internacionales, que también son personal shoppers y consultoras de imagen. Tienen más de 400 mil seguidores en su cuenta de Instagram, @sisterlystyle, y han sido embajadoras de marcas como H&M, Rapsodia y Cartier, entre otras. 4 parejas de influencers de moda que adorarás
View this post on Instagram
Para los que nos conocen hace tiempo, desde hace años, somos amigas y super admiradoras del trabajo de #BeatrizCamacho, por lo que nos emocionó e ilusionó mucho haber sido parte de su puesta en escena de #beatrizcamachoarkitect para #ColombiaModa2020 ¿Ya la viste? Hoy, nos inspiramos y te traemos un video que preparamos com mucho amor. Escogimos nuestros favoritos de la colección de @BeatrizCamacho3 x @ModaExito, hecha por colombianos para colombianos y los adaptamos a nuestro estilo personal! Así es como los usaríamos, cuál fue tu favorito? XoXo ❤️A&E
Actualmente, trabajan con Chanel. Ambas muestran ese estilo tropical chic que ha sido tan popular en el país sudamericano, pero también toques eclécticos y elegancia europea revestida de naturalidad y desenfado al mostrar su lujoso y llamativo estilo de vida.
4 parejas de influencers de moda que adorarás
View this post on Instagram
Hace un año en Paris con @chanel.beauty caminando por Rue Saint-Honoré y bajo el lente de @michiganrabbit, mientras llegábamos a 31 Rue Cambon para cumplir un sueño. ¿Ya creen saber qué fue?! Definitivamente el tiempo vuela @natalisabel 💫 Thankful forever 🙌🏻 #sisterlystyle #sisterlystyletakeparis ❤️A&E
También tienen su portal, en el que dan consejos de estilo de vida, gastronomía y belleza.
Wantshowasyoung
Chang Wan-ji y Hsu Sho-er se casaron en 1959, tienen cuatro hijos y seis nietos. Son dueños de la lavandería Wansho, en Taiwán y también testigos de cómo clientes, desde hace décadas, han dejado sus prendas para nunca ir por ellas.
View this post on Instagram
你們那裡開放去學校上課了嗎？本週是台灣新學期開學的日子，因為上週很多客人送洗了制服，所以也讓我想起了那些家中放了很久的制服，但不是客人遺忘的，而是我和我叔叔小時候的制服！ 其實在我們家的衣櫃中，除了秀娥的豐富私藏之外，還有很多我們的學生制服！年代橫跨了50年，每一件在畢業經萬吉清洗後就一直留存到現在，像今天這一套就是兩件學生制服，萬吉身上的上衣，是我（孫子）高中的制服，距今16年了（而褲子則是他20年前訂做的西褲）；至於秀娥身上白色上衣，則是我叔叔的國中制服，距今超過了40年！（而裙子則是秀娥的老裙子） 其實從小，萬吉秀娥就很在意我們家穿衣服的整潔，所以不只我，我的爸爸叔叔姑姑們，所有上學的制服都一定是燙過的，這不只是因為對衣服的珍視，更包含了萬吉和秀娥對於自己求學的缺憾。 至於萬吉和秀娥人生中對於求學的缺憾，那就留到下次跟大家分享好了… 💡溫馨提醒｜洗衣服請記得拿、認同請分享❤️ Has school started in your country? This week is the beginning of the new semester in Taiwan. Many customers just took their children's uniforms to wash. So it reminds me of the uniforms that have been kept in the house for a long time. But it's not what the customer forgot, it's the uniform of my uncle and I when we were young! In our home. In addition to Sho-Er’s clothes, there are many uniforms from our youth! The age has spanned 50 years, and every piece has been preserved to the present after graduation and cleaning by Wan-Ji. Like today, this set started with two student uniforms, Wan. His top is my (grandson’s) senior high school uniform, which is 16 years old today (and the pants are the trousers he ordered 20 years ago). As for Sho-Er, she wore a white shirt. It's my uncle's junior high school uniform, more than 40 years ago! (The skirt is Sho-Er's old skirt) In fact, since childhood, Wan-Ji & Sho-Er has been very concerned about the cleanliness of our clothes. So it's not just me, my fathers, uncles and aunts. All school uniforms must be ironed. This is not only a cherishment of clothes, but also includes Wan-Ji & Sho-Er's regrets about their own studies. As for Wan-Ji & Sho-Er's shortcomings about studying in their lives, I will leave them to share with you next time… 💡A friendly reminder｜Don’t forget to pick up your laundry.❤️ #萬秀洗衣店 #萬秀的洗衣店 #wantshowasyoung #grandparents – – _ #mixandmatch #clothes #ootd #instafashion #style #fashion #couple #夫婦 #80代 #grandma #grandpa #femmefuture #classyvision #vintage #古着 #コーディネート #love #laundry #outfits #uniform
Ante su desánimo por no poder salir debido a la pandemia, su nieto de 31 años, Reef Chang, comenzó a estilizarlos con ellas creando looks eclécticos y contemporáneos.
Así los ha convertido en estrellas de Instagram en la cuenta @wantshowasyoung, que ya tiene 658 mil seguidores y en donde posan con un aire cool, altivo y relajado en su local.
View this post on Instagram
有一種愛叫萬吉與秀娥，但有一種笨叫做孫子要改文章卻誤刪😭 昨天的照片說著拖鞋的議題，於是很多人跟我分享關於「拖鞋」的英文用法，難得有學英文的機會，我剛剛就很開心想著來改一下英文，結果手機太老舊，有點lag之下就一個不知道為什麼居然按下了刪除⋯應該跟農曆七月沒關係吧⋯⋯所以只好重新發再加碼一張！ There is a kind of love known as "Wan-Ji and Sho-Er", but there's a kind of fool know as "grandson tried to edit the post and deleted it"😭 Yesterday's post talked about the "slippers" and many of you told me the differences between it and "sandles" or "flip-flops" . It's a good chance to learn English and when I wanted to edit the term in the post, maybe because my phone is too old and a bit lagging, i pressed DELETE! Okay, should have nothing to do with this ghost month in our culture. So, I have to repost it plus another picture! 萬吉和秀娥異口同聲的問：「只穿拖鞋會不會很奇怪？」 萬吉和秀娥的人生堅持之一，就是出門一定穿上鞋子然後打扮整齊，在他們的經驗中，「拖鞋」一直不是「搭配」的一部分，穿上以前沒穿過的衣服，對他們來說一點也不奇怪，反而是穿上拖鞋來當成搭配的一部分，這對他們更新鮮！ 至於老人家的堅持為什麼能被打破？是因為⋯他們愛我啊～只要願意跟老人家溝通，什麼都有可能😊 👴🏼萬吉（身長160cm） 外搭：至少5-10年未取綠色絲質襯衫 上衣：萬吉私服 短褲：萬吉今天起床就穿著的工作褲 👵🏼秀娥（身長155cm） 上衣：至少10年未取花紋絲質寬版T-shirt 裙子：秀娥少女時代的私服 Wan-Ji and Sho-Er asked At the same time, “ Isn’t it weird to wear the slippers?” It is the lifestyle of Wan-Ji and Sho-Er, to dress properly and wear shoes. Slippers are never in their “Accessory” list. To wear slippers is even more interesting for them than wearing young generation‘s clothes! As for why they are willing to wear the slippers in this photo? Well, because they LOVE me♥️ If you are willing to communicate with your parents or grandparents, everything is possible😊 💡溫馨提醒｜洗衣服請記得拿、認同請分享❤️ 💡A friendly reminder｜Don’t forget to pick up your laundry. #萬秀洗衣店 #萬秀的洗衣店 #wantshowasyoung #grandparents – – _ #mixandmatch #clothes #ootd #instafashion #style #fashion #couple #夫婦 #80代 #grandma #grandpa #femmefuture #classyvision #vintage #古着 #コーディネート #love #laundry #outfits
La cuenta, creada desde junio, ha crecido en popularidad y los tres involucrados en ella se han sorprendido ante la respuesta positiva de personas de todo el mundo.
De hecho, no esperan volverse “influencers” de moda muy pronto, solo que la gente vuelva por sus prendas. Y solo han registrado un caso después de verles en los medios.
Young Emperors
Son los mejores exponentes de occidente de aquello que se conoce como “matching couple” y que en Corea del Sur es una práctica de moda digital llamda keo-peul-look, donde las parejas, al vestirse iguales, mostraban su amor.
Los fotógrafos de moda franceses Isabelle Chaput y Nelson Tiberghien (Cesar Love Alexandre), crearon así su cuenta en Instagram Young Emperors ( @young_emperors), donde no solo hacen lo anterior, sino que muestran sus looks a motivo de performance. Así ya tienen 144 mil seguidores.
Cuando se conocieron estudiando, se dieron cuenta de que tenían estilos similares y comenzaron a coordinarlos, desde hace cinco años.
No visten de manera exactamente igual, sino que sus looks se complementan sin esfuerzo a través de estampados, colores o piezas clave que tanto él como ella usan, mostrando así que tampoco, a la hora de ser creativos en moda, existen barreras de género.
Bon y Pon
View this post on Instagram
東北歴史博物館で開催中の「GIGA・MANGA 江戸戯画から近代漫画へ 」(7/4〜9/6)を観に行ってきました。 【展覧会概要】 江戸戯画(GIGA)から近代漫画(MANGA)までをたどる漫画の歴史！ いまや世界共通言語となった日本の漫画=MANGA。その起源には様々な説があります。本展では、印刷出版文化が発達した江戸時代の戯画を、現代日本で認識されている漫画的な表現の出発点としています。江戸時代には、木版技術が発展し、版本や浮世絵版画といった出版物が庶民の手に届く値段で販売され、生活文化の中に浸透していったためです。そうして、江戸時代以前から絵巻の中で熟成されてきた漫画的表現(戯画)が、大衆も楽しめる新しい絵画表現として完成しました。 本展では、江戸戯画から明治・大正期の諷刺漫画雑誌、昭和戦中期の子ども漫画等、前・後期合わせて約250点の作品・資料を通じて日本の漫画の変遷を展覧します。 ＊ 人間は大昔からユーモアや風刺が大好きだったんですね😆🤪😳ふざけた表情や剽軽な動作を絵にしたり、天変地異や戦争などを描いたりしてきました。版画から印刷へ、戯画から漫画へと移り変わっていく過程がよく分かりました。 解説パネルやキャプションを全部読むと、かなり時間がかかります。余裕を持って鑑賞されることをお勧めします。 ＊ 会場内は撮影できませんが、会場の外にフォトスポットが設置されていて楽しめました😊😊 ＊ ＊ 青ギンガムコーデ💙💙 bon ・シャツ(UNIQLO) ・パンツ(UNIQLO) ・マスク(UNIQLO) pon ・ブラウス(Clothing × bonpon) ・スカート(楽天) ・バッグ( @fabrico2017 ) ・マスク(UNIQLO) ＊ ＊ #東北歴史博物館 #江戸戯画から近代漫画へ #夫婦 #60代 #ファッション #コーディネート #リンクコーデ #夫婦コーデ #グレイヘア #白髪 #共白髪 #couple #over60 #fashion #coordinate #instafashion #instagramjapan #greyhair #bonpon511
Esta pareja de ancianos japoneses es famosa desde 2017. Llevan casados cuarenta años y tienen 63 y 64 años. En su cuenta de Instagram, (@bonpon511) ya tienen más de ochocientos mil seguidores y se han hecho famosos por sus looks minimalistas y efortless.
Crearon su cuenta de Instagram ese año y para este, ya tienen en su haber colaboraciones con marcas como Sunnycloud, que va por la misma línea minimalista y desenfadada que ellos plantean en su feed, que es curado y cuyas fotos son tomadas por su hija.
View this post on Instagram
先日の広瀬川散歩🚶♂️🚶♀️ この日も梅雨であることを忘れそうなピーカンでした☀️ 広瀬橋〜千代大橋までの1周コース。自宅から1時間半、約6kmで8300歩位です(ponの歩幅で)👟👟 自宅から歩いて行けるので、広瀬川散歩の定番コースになりそうです。 8000歩でもかなり歩いた気がするのに、10000歩あるくのは大変💦 無理のない程度に続けたいと思います😊😊 ＊ bon ・帽子(無印良品) ・シャツ(Sunny Clouds) ・パンツ(UNIQLO) ・靴(アサヒメディカルウォーク) pon ・帽子(楽天) ・ワンピース(GU) ・シャツ(UNIQLO) ・靴(アサヒメディカルウォーク) ＊ ＊ #広瀬川散歩 #散歩 #ウォーキング #夫婦 #60代 #ファッション #コーディネート #リンクコーデ #夫婦コーデ #グレイヘア #白髪 #共白髪 #couple #over60 #fashion #coordinate #instafashion #instagramjapan #greyhair #bonpon511