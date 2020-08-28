Muere Chadwick Boseman, protagonista de Black Panther, a los 43 años
El protagonista de Black Panther no superó el cáncer de colon
Chadwick Boseman, protagonista de Black Panther, murió en su casa en el área de Los Ángeles con su esposa y su familia a su lado, dijo su publicista Nicki Fioravante a The Associated Press.
De acuerdo con el Daily Mail, el actor mantuvo su lucha en privado, alejada de los medios de comunicación.
Este mismo medio confirmó que en el comunicado de prensa emitido por la familia, expresaron que el actor de 43 años era un "verdadero luchador".
A través de un mensaje en la cuenta de Instagram del actor, la familia detalló que fue diagnosticado con cáncer de colon en el 2016, que luchó durante cuatro años mientras la enfermedad pasaba de etapa tres a cuatro.
Además, detallaron que filmó varias películas, entre las que destacan From Marshall to Da 5 Bloods, August Wilson’s Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, mientras luchaba contra el cáncer.
View this post on Instagram
It is with immeasurable grief that we confirm the passing of Chadwick Boseman. Chadwick was diagnosed with stage III colon cancer in 2016, and battled with it these last 4 years as it progressed to stage IV. A true fighter, Chadwick persevered through it all, and brought you many of the films you have come to love so much. From Marshall to Da 5 Bloods, August Wilson’s Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom and several more, all were filmed during and between countless surgeries and chemotherapy. It was the honor of his career to bring King T’Challa to life in Black Panther. He died in his home, with his wife and family by his side. The family thanks you for your love and prayers, and asks that you continue to respect their privacy during this difficult time. Photo Credit: @samjonespictures