Las marcas de moda que se unieron para ayudar a los navajos en el COVID-19

View this post on Instagram

Moving Mountains🏔🗻⛰🗻💪🏾✊🏾💪🏾✊🏾 This morning we are launching "Dzil Asdzaan (Mountain Woman) Command Center" designed by Alexandra Barton @balexworks printed by @endemik_exchange on beautiful vintage bandanas from a century past @santafevintage ❤️ It refers to our feminine energy mountain. rather than saying "moving mountains", the Diné way is journey to and from the mountain. A healing journey with the strength it takes to travel up a mountain and the restorative strength descending feeling renewed. It so relevant to our journey in collective healing as we all try to come together, as a commUNITY in these dark times. This is our new auction item launching this morning on SPREAD LOVE + SHINE LIGHT, you can find info on ways to help in our profile👆🏾100% proceeds from this weekends auction going to medical PPE on our front line Diné hospitals & clinics in sisterhood with @dr.michelle.tom . . We are an ever expanding sisterhood of indigenous women coming together to bring love & light to our tribe during this crisis. Chenoa Bah from First Nations Clinic, her daughter Shante Jensen a bright light helping with daily shipments out, Elisha Johns Aberle and her daughter Matehya Aberle, warriors bringing aid and positive change to their Diné community. . . Learn more about the cultural meaning of this design from Chenoa Bah on today’s IGTV👆🏾