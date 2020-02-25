Vanessa Bryant demandó a la empresa del helicóptero donde viajaban Kobe Bryant y su hija Gigi
Fue un momento muy emotivo
Vanessa Bryant, esposa del fallecido jugador de baloncesto Kobe Bryant, demandó a la empresa del helicóptero donde viajaban su esposo y su hija Gigi, culpándolos de negligencia ante el accidente que apagó la vida de sus familiares.
“La demanda por homicidio culposo presentada por Vanessa Bryant en la Corte Superior de Los Ángeles el lunes dijo que el piloto fue descuidado y negligente al volar en condiciones nubladas el 26 de enero y debería haber abortado el vuelo que mató a las nueve personas a bordo”, explicó al respecto el portal deportivo ESPN.
Vanessa Bryant y su emotivo discurso entre lágrimas en el homenaje a Kobe Bryant y su hija Gigi
La viuda de Kobe Bryant habló con la voz entre cortada.
Esta noticia se conoció este lunes, cuando toda la familia, deportistas y allegados a Kobe Bryant le rindieron homenaje a él y a su hija Gigi en un monumental evento en el Stapless Center de Los Angeles.
My girls and I want to thank the millions of people who’ve shown support and love during this horrific time. Thank you for all the prayers. We definitely need them. We are completely devastated by the sudden loss of my adoring husband, Kobe — the amazing father of our children; and my beautiful, sweet Gianna — a loving, thoughtful, and wonderful daughter, and amazing sister to Natalia, Bianka, and Capri. We are also devastated for the families who lost their loved ones on Sunday, and we share in their grief intimately. There aren’t enough words to describe our pain right now. I take comfort in knowing that Kobe and Gigi both knew that they were so deeply loved. We were so incredibly blessed to have them in our lives. I wish they were here with us forever. They were our beautiful blessings taken from us too soon. I’m not sure what our lives hold beyond today, and it’s impossible to imagine life without them. But we wake up each day, trying to keep pushing because Kobe, and our baby girl, Gigi, are shining on us to light the way. Our love for them is endless — and that’s to say, immeasurable. I just wish I could hug them, kiss them and bless them. Have them here with us, forever. Thank you for sharing your joy, your grief and your support with us. We ask that you grant us the respect and privacy we will need to navigate this new reality. To honor our Team Mamba family, the Mamba Sports Foundation has set up the MambaOnThree Fund to help support the other families affected by this tragedy. To donate, please go to MambaOnThree.org. To further Kobe and Gianna’s legacy in youth sports, please visit MambaSportsFoundation.org. Thank you so much for lifting us up in your prayers, and for loving Kobe, Gigi, Natalia, Bianka, Capri and me. #Mamba #Mambacita #GirlsDad #DaddysGirls #Family ❤️
El conmovedor homenaje a Kobe Bryant
En este encuentro, le dieron el último adiós a quien fuera estrella de los Lakers, quien fuera ganador de un Premio Óscar y quien se estaba desempeñando como entrenador de niñas que amaban el baloncesto como él.
Vanessa Bryant ofreció un desgarrador discurso recordando a su esposo y a su hija, visiblemente conmovida y afectada por esta pérdida irreparable.
Expresó todo lo que significaba su relación con Kobe Bryant, el amor de su vida: “Yo era fuego y él era hielo, y viceversa a veces. Nos equilibramos mutuamente. Haría cualquier cosa por mí. No tengo idea de cómo merecía un hombre que me amara y quisiera más que Kobe”.
También se quebró al momento de hablar de su hija Gigi: “No podremos ver a Gigi ir a la escuela secundaria con Natalia y preguntarle cómo fue su día. No tuvimos la oportunidad de enseñarle a conducir un automóvil. No podré decirle lo hermosa que se ve el día de su boda. Nunca veré a mi bebé caminar por el pasillo, hacer que una hija baile con su papá, bailar en la pista de baile conmigo o tener sus propios bebés”.
“Dios sabía que no podían estar en esta tierra el uno sin el otro. Tenía que traerlos a casa para tenerlos juntos”, expresó. “Cariño, cuida de nuestra Gigi. Y tengo a Nana [Natalia], BB [Bianka] y Coco [Capri]. Seguimos siendo el mejor equipo”.