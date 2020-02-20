Estás viendo:

Michelle Obama vendrá a Colombia para charla de emprendimiento

Se conocieron los precios para asistir a dicho evento.

Por Nueva Mujer

La versión 2020 de EXMA contará con la participación de la exprimera dama de Estados Unidos, Michelle Obama.

El evento anualmente reúne a los más importantes speakers y emprendedores.

Según los organizadores del evento, Michelle visitará Colombia el próximo mes de abril, los días 13 y 14.

Ella será la ‘speaker’ principal y estará acompañada de más de 60 panelistas entre líderes mundiales, expertos en marketing.

“Michelle Obama será la encargada de encabezar un cartel de invitados que, a través de sus experiencias de empoderamiento, innovación y una idea de progreso incluyente, están transformando el mundo y apoderándose del futuro”, informó EXMA en un comunicado.

 

Los precios para asistir al evento oscilan entre $600.000 y $2.800.000

