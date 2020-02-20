Michelle Obama vendrá a Colombia para charla de emprendimiento
Se conocieron los precios para asistir a dicho evento.
La versión 2020 de EXMA contará con la participación de la exprimera dama de Estados Unidos, Michelle Obama.
El evento anualmente reúne a los más importantes speakers y emprendedores.
Según los organizadores del evento, Michelle visitará Colombia el próximo mes de abril, los días 13 y 14.
Michelle Obama vendrá a Colombia para charla de emprendimiento
View this post on Instagram
I’m so thrilled to be in Europe this week! We kicked off our trip in Copenhagen, tonight we’re in Stockholm, and we’ll also make our way to Oslo, London, Paris, and Amsterdam. I’m so excited to visit these beautiful cities and can’t wait to hear the inspiring stories from so many new faces. And I want to keep hearing from all of you! What questions do you have? Share in the comments below.👇🏾#IAmBecoming
Ella será la ‘speaker’ principal y estará acompañada de más de 60 panelistas entre líderes mundiales, expertos en marketing.
“Michelle Obama será la encargada de encabezar un cartel de invitados que, a través de sus experiencias de empoderamiento, innovación y una idea de progreso incluyente, están transformando el mundo y apoderándose del futuro”, informó EXMA en un comunicado.
View this post on Instagram
With less than a year to the 2020 elections, it's time to start thinking about your #VotingSquad. I’ve got mine: Shonda. Liza. Selena. Tom. Lin-Manuel. Tracee. Faith. Kerry. Chris. Janelle. Megan. Rita. Join us at whenweallvote.org and learn how you can get involved. @whenweallvote
Los precios para asistir al evento oscilan entre $600.000 y $2.800.000