Leonardo DiCaprio vendrá a Colombia en el mes de Junio

From the @washingtonpost: Antarctica has broken its warmest temperature ever recorded. A reading of 65 degrees was taken at Esperanza Base along Antarctica’s Trinity Peninsula on Thursday, making it the ordinarily frigid contingent’s highest measured temperature in history. It beats out the previous record of 63.5 degrees, which occurred on March 24, 2015. The Antarctic peninsula, on which Thursday’s anomaly was recorded, is one of the fastest-warming regions in the world. In just the past 50 years, temperatures have surged a staggering 5 degrees in response to earth’s swiftly-warming climate. Read more by clicking the link in the @washingtonpost bio.