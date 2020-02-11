Leonardo DiCaprio vendrá a Colombia en el mes de Junio
La noticia encantó a muchos.
Colombia ha sido escogido como el país que llevará a cabo el día internacional del medio ambiente.
Por esa razón el 5 junio el ganador del Óscar estará aquí asistiendo al evento.
Vale la pena mencionar que la labor de DiCaprio como activista viene de tiempo atrás.
De hecho, su discurso al recibir el mayor premio de la academia tuvo mucho que ver con ello.
Pues la travesía para encontrar nieve y poder grabar la película "El Renacido" fue inexplicable.
Además hizo parte del documental "Antes que sea tarde" de National Geographic Channel.
En el que el tema principal es el medio ambiente.
La noticia de su visita al país tiene emocionado a más de uno.
Y muchos ya están esperando su participación en el evento.