El hermoso mensaje de Vanessa Bryant, esposa de Kobe, a su hija Gianna
Todavía el mundo lamenta la muerte de padre e hija
Se cumplió ya una semana del lamentable fallecimiento de Kobe Bryant, luego de que se accidentara el helicóptero donde viajaba junto a su hija Gianna y otras siete personas.
Luego de varios días en silencio y tratando de asimilar la muerte de su esposo e hija, Vanessa Bryant, esposa de la estrella de baloncesto, comenzó a compartir con sus seguidores en redes sociales todo lo que sentía. Les dio las gracias por acompañarla en momentos tan difíciles y ofreció hermosas palabras para sus seres queridos.
My girls and I want to thank the millions of people who’ve shown support and love during this horrific time. Thank you for all the prayers. We definitely need them. We are completely devastated by the sudden loss of my adoring husband, Kobe — the amazing father of our children; and my beautiful, sweet Gianna — a loving, thoughtful, and wonderful daughter, and amazing sister to Natalia, Bianka, and Capri. We are also devastated for the families who lost their loved ones on Sunday, and we share in their grief intimately. There aren’t enough words to describe our pain right now. I take comfort in knowing that Kobe and Gigi both knew that they were so deeply loved. We were so incredibly blessed to have them in our lives. I wish they were here with us forever. They were our beautiful blessings taken from us too soon. I’m not sure what our lives hold beyond today, and it’s impossible to imagine life without them. But we wake up each day, trying to keep pushing because Kobe, and our baby girl, Gigi, are shining on us to light the way. Our love for them is endless — and that’s to say, immeasurable. I just wish I could hug them, kiss them and bless them. Have them here with us, forever. Thank you for sharing your joy, your grief and your support with us. We ask that you grant us the respect and privacy we will need to navigate this new reality. To honor our Team Mamba family, the Mamba Sports Foundation has set up the MambaOnThree Fund to help support the other families affected by this tragedy. To donate, please go to MambaOnThree.org. To further Kobe and Gianna’s legacy in youth sports, please visit MambaSportsFoundation.org. Thank you so much for lifting us up in your prayers, and for loving Kobe, Gigi, Natalia, Bianka, Capri and me. #Mamba #Mambacita #GirlsDad #DaddysGirls #Family ❤️
A su hija Gianna, de 13 años, le dedicó un mensaje que nos rompió el corazón, junto a una imagen donde sale la niña sonriendo, tal como la recordarán por siempre sus familiares y amigos.
"Ver a mi bebé sonreír y volver a ser feliz con una pelota de baloncesto debajo del brazo, envuelta en amor acaba de calentar mi corazón. Gracias por esto. Mi Gigi”, escribió Vanessa al lado de una imagen de Gianna creada por la artista japonesa @_vivalareina.
Kobe y Gianna se dirigían a uno de los partidos escolares de la niña cuando ocurrió el accidente. Se desconoce con exactitud lo que sucedió con el helicóptero pero ya las autoridades están investigando el caso.
Un funeral público se realizará para el basquebolista, leyenda de deporte.