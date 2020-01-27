Kobe Bryant y su hija Gigi tenían una increíble complicidad de padre e hija y estas fotos lo demuestran
Gigi tenía un futuro prometedor en el baloncesto como su padre.
La muerte de Kobe Bryant y su hija Gianna ‘Gigi’ Bryant de solo 13 años en un accidente aéreo ha conmocionado al mundo, dejando un gran vacío no solo en su familia, sino en todos quienes sentían un profundo amor y admiración hacia la leyenda del baloncesto.
Ella era Gigi, la talentosa hija de Kobe Bryant de solo 13 años que también murió en el accidente
La joven era basquetbolista como su padre.
INSPIRED🕊: Your dream career by 18, your dream family by 21, retired by 38 and now doing what you wanted and loved. 🏀♥️ #KOBE, you lived a full life and we are inspired and encouraged by what you accomplished in less than 40 years! You left an amazing legacy and we mourn the loss of your earthly life. Yet, we celebrate a life well lived. Praying for peace for the Bryant family and all of the families left to pick up the pieces in the wake of this tragedy. 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽😭♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️#ripmamba #ripmambacita #prayersup #kobebryant #legacy
Imágenes que muestran la hermosa relación entre Kobe Bryant y su hija Gigi
Su hija Gigi a quien le decía "Mambacita" en honor a su apodo de “Black Mamba”, tenía un futuro prometedor, pues también era basquetbolista como él y estaba siguiendo sus pasos.
La joven era capaz de driblar sin problemas detrás de su espalda y entre sus piernas sin equivocarse, al igual que él.
Desde pequeña, él siempre fue su héroe y ejemplo a seguir, y lo veía como su mayor inspiración.
“Can you even imagine how difficult it was for him in that moment? The moment he knew that not only his own life was about to end, but that of his daughter…a life he helped create. Can you imagine how he felt as a father knowing he couldn't protect her? Can you imagine him holding her, consoling her, telling her he loved her as that helicopter went down? As a parent, I can tell you, Kobe Bryant's greatest fear was realized today. And it wasn't the fear for his own life, but for that of his beautiful daughter. Because as a parent, your life means nothing in comparison to the lives of your children. We live for our children. We breathe for our children. They are our reason for being. We would also die for them, without hesitation. Without question, without a moments notice, we would lay down our own lives to ensure theirs. Just thinking of his internal struggle in those last moments tears my heart into pieces. He knew his daughter's young life was ending. He knew he was leaving 3 other precious children behind. Oh, how his heart must have ached! Can you even imagine the agony that played out in his mind? Every parents worst nightmare happening to him in real time. He was there when his sweet girl took her first breath, and he was there with her when she took her last. And that's the only solace I can find in this…that he was there. In her final moments, her daddy was there to remind her of his undying love. And with everything in me, I hope that baby felt every ounce of love her daddy had for her. I hope it overwhelmed her, and carried her straight into paradise. Because I know that's all her daddy wanted too. Rest in peace Kobe and Gigi. Our hearts mourn you. ❤ Hug your children extra tight tonight, mamas and daddies. Tomorrow is never promised.” – Jade North @four_norths_in_the_south
Kobe y su hija Gigi tenían una conexión muy especial, y existen muchas imágenes que muestran que eran el mejor equipo de padre e hija.
Él era su maestro, entrenador, cómplice y también su mayor fan, pues le enseñaba de la mejor manera cómo mejorar en el baloncesto y siempre estaba ahí para aplaudir cada logro y apoyarla.
Charish every moment you have with those you love. Life is short, and you never know when your time is coming. Tell someone you miss them, you love them, you forgive them. Be kind, be sincere and be your best self. My heart goes out to their family, loved ones and fans. Rwg #kobebryant #giannabryant
Kobe siempre miraba a su hija Gigi con mucho amor y admiración, pues ella con solo 13 años se ganó su respeto por el increíble talento y disciplina que tenía.
Incluso al jugar, Gigi tenía las mismas mañas y manía de su padre como se ve en esta imagen en la que ella tomaba la camiseta igual que Kobe al momento de jugar.
P.I.P. Kobe Bryant, 41. His 13-year-old daughter, Gianna "Gigi" Bryant. Gianna's basketball teammate Alyssa Altobelli. Alyssa's father, John Altobelli, 56, the baseball coach at Orange Coast College. Alyssa's mother, Keri Altobelli. Christina Mauser, a basketball coach at the nearby Harbor Day School, where Gigi Bryant attended. Payton Chester, a middle-school student. Sarah Chester, Payton's mother. Ara Zobayan, the pilot. . . Praying that God wraps his arms around these families and feel them with love and remove all hurt and pain.. . . #kobe #kobebryant #gigibryant #giannabryant #alyssaaltobelli #johnaltobelli #kerialtobelli #christinamauser #paytonchester #sarahchester #arazobayan #praying #24 #8 #explorepage
El jugador que disputó veinte temporadas en la NBA siempre estaba allí para Gigi y para sus otras hijas Natalia, Bianka y Capri, quienes junto a su madre Vanessa eran su gran amor.
Our thoughts and prayers go out to the victims and their families and loved ones. As a beloved fan of the game, we can be confident that the legend and basketball's most fierce competitor Kobe Bryant, his legacy will forever live on. So blessed and fortunate to have witnessed Kobe's commitment, drive and passion for the game of basketball and for his family. He will never be forgotten. #KobeBryant #GigiBryant #JohnAltobelli #KeriAltobelli #AlyssaAltobelli #ChristinaMauser #Araobayan #PaytonChester #SarahChester Photo credit: Lenny Ignelzi/AP, File
