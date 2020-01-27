Kobe Bryant y su hija Gigi tenían una increíble complicidad de padre e hija y estas fotos lo demuestran

View this post on Instagram

INSPIRED🕊: Your dream career by 18, your dream family by 21, retired by 38 and now doing what you wanted and loved. 🏀♥️ #KOBE, you lived a full life and we are inspired and encouraged by what you accomplished in less than 40 years! You left an amazing legacy and we mourn the loss of your earthly life. Yet, we celebrate a life well lived. Praying for peace for the Bryant family and all of the families left to pick up the pieces in the wake of this tragedy. 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽😭♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️#ripmamba #ripmambacita #prayersup #kobebryant #legacy