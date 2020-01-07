VIDEO: Voluntario rescata a un canguro bebé de los incendios forestales en Australia
Desde septiembre están ardiendo las llamas.
Los incendios forestales en Australia mantienen a todo el país y a todo el mundo con permanente angustia, no sólo por las más de 2 mil familias evacuadas y afectadas, sino por los 24 muertos y más de 500 millones de animales que han sido víctimas de las llamas, que han fallecido en ellas.
Este panorama ha conmovido a miles de personas quienes, como voluntarios, se han sumado a las labores para apagar los incendios y rescatar a los animales que estén en riesgo de morir.
El canguro bebé rescatado de las llamas en Australia
Este fue el caso de Sam McGlone, un cineasta e influencer en redes sociales, quien trabaja junto a su familia como bomberos voluntarios en Braidwood, Nueva Gales del Sur, haciendo lo propio para sofocar las llamas.
Pero en uno de los días de labores, halló a un canguro bebé que estaba cerca de morir en las llamas. Grabó la hazaña en video y se volvió viral en redes sociales, donde todos admiraban la valentía del voluntario.
"Encontré un bebé canguro en el fuego", dice el cineasta mientras gira la cámara para verse a sí mismo.
Luego envuelve al animal bebé en lo que parece ser una manta húmeda, antes de darle agua para hidratarlo.
"Todos conocen a mi pequeño bebé", afirma McGlone al final del video. "Lo salvé del fuego hoy. Te tenemos amigo, no te preocupes, te tengo ahora".
🔥It breaks my heart to see another beautiful landscape of Australia, the @bluemountainsaustralia reduced to hashes. The Ruined Castle fire in front of Mount Solitary at Echo Point in Katoomba. Picture taken by @austtraveller 🦘🐨 Click my bio link to help firefighters and below I put a list of wildlife organizations which need urgent help! 🐨🦘 @friends_of_the_koala @portstephenskoalas @currumbinwildlifehospital @wildliferescue.sunshinecoast @kiwildlifepark⠀⠀ @wireswildliferescue @wildtofree @portmacquariekoalahospital 🔥 Donate to the Firefighters: 🔥⠀ @nswrfs – New South Wales Fire Service www.rfs.nsw.gov.au⠀ @cfavic – Victoria Fire Service⠀ Queensland Fire Service⠀ http://www.givit.org.au ⠀ https://www.cfa.vic.gov.au/about/supporting-cfa⠀ South Australian Country Fire Service⠀ www.cfsfoundation.org.au/donate⠀ #australia #iamabackpacker #bushfires #australianbushfires #bushfire #sydney #perth #melbourne #goldcoast #nsw #nswfires #gaytraveler #gaytravel #backpackers #backpackinglife #kangaroo #koala #quokka #bluemountains #australiafires #earth #bushfiresaustralia #wildfires #climatechange
En la publicación, el cineasta hace un llamado para que más personas se sumen al esfuerzo de salvar animales en medio de los incendios. Más de 500 millones han muerto pero, los que han sobrevivido, ya perdieron su hábitat.
"¡Salvé a este pequeño canguro bebé que se quedó solo! (…) Esto es desgarrador. 10 millones de acres quemados. Por favor, difundir. Por favor done. ¡Necesitamos tu ayuda!".
This bushfire is one of the worst disasters to ever hit Australia, but amongst the devastation are stories of hope, generosity and love. After being on the verge of tears for so long, we want to focus on positivity tonight. . 72,000 volunteers have risked their safety and given up precious time to fight on the frontlines and provide support to those affected. The firefighters have SAVED countless lives, homes and property. They are all heroes, the bravest of the brave, and can hold their heads high knowing that without their efforts, things would be much worse. Thank you from the bottom of our heart. . In between the tragic scenes of homes and forests burning are images of people putting themselves in danger to save animals without a second thought. Australians are immensely proud of our wildlife, and we are all doing everything we can to keep save them. . The entire country, and people from around the world, have opened their hearts and wallets to donate tens of millions of dollars to the firefighters, @redcrossau and various wildlife rescue and rehabilitation centres. To each and every one of you, Australia thanks you. . Aussies are a strong bunch. We are resilient and band together in the face of a crisis. These bushfires have tested us like never before, but we will come through this stronger than ever. Politics and beliefs aside, we all know we can rely on each other no matter what. We are Australians. And we are proud. . The fires are far from over. The worst is likely yet to come. And there will be more losses. But we stand together, today and forever. . If you can, donate to directly to @nswrfs, @redcrossau, @wireswildliferescue, or any of the places found through the link in our bio. . #prayforaustralia #australianbushfires #bushfiresaustralia
El cineasta creó una página de recaudación de fondos en GoFundMe, donde las personas pueden donar dinero para el Grupo de Rescate de Animales Nativos en Braidwood, reseñó el medio británico Independent.
A heartwarming video of a firefighter caring for a thirsty koala 🐨🇦🇺 Respect goes out to all the firefighters and volunteers doing their bit for Australia 🙏 Video by Oakbank Balhanna CFS – Just to remind you that there are some links to some good causes which you can donate to. – www.koalahospital.org.au www.rfs.nsw.gov.au www.cfa.vic.gov.au www.givit.org.au www.cfsfoundation.org.au www.redcross.org.au
Varias celebridades han alzado su voz para crear consciencia y ayudar en este difícil momento. El actor australiano Chris Hemsworth anunció que él y su familia estarán donando 1 millón de dólares para contribuir con las labores de los bomberos y llamó a todos a colaborar con cualquier cantidad de dinero, por pequeña que sea.