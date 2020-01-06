Las imágenes más impactantes de animales pidiendo agua en Australia
Es realmente desgarrador lo que ocurre en Australia.
Australia vive uno de los peores incendios forestales, donde unos 500 millones de animales y 20 personas han fallecido y otros habitantes han quedado sin hogar.
Esto debido a meses de graves sequías y alimentados por temperaturas altas, y trabajadores de emergencia alertan que lo peor aún no ha ocurrido.
Es por eso que las autoridades declararon estado de emergencia en el sureste del país, la región más poblada de Australia.
“Es la primera vez que se imponen estas medidas porque nos enfrentamos a una amenaza sin precedentes a las vidas y a las propiedades en los próximos días, con mucho terreno ardiendo, calor y sequía”, declaró Daniel Andrews, primer ministro de Victoria.
A través de las redes se han viralizado las desgarradoras imágenes de los animales afectados por el incendio y algunos incluso en su desespero han pedido agua a la primera persona que ven para sobrevivir.
Prayers for Australia and all of the destruction it has taken. Our planet needs your help to sound the alarm of these important issues. Be a travel ambassador and help spread the news about these issues when you travel. Educate and update! #travel #travelgram #traveling #travelling #travelingram #traveler #travelphotography #traveller #koala #Australia #australiafires #fires #climatechange #travellife #travelingindonesia #travelph #旅行 #viajar #viagem #yolculuk #traveltoday
Algunos famosos como Hilary Duff, Nicole Kidman, Hugh Jackman y Pink, en su preocupación por lo que sucede han decido donar para ayudar.
Let's pray that the fires in Australia will be extinguished soon. At least 500 million animals were burned alive or suffocated during the fires. Also many animals and people have suffered burns. May Allah make it rain soon and get both people and animals out of the difficult situation over there. Ameen.🤲🏼 #australia #animals #fire #forest #trees #burning #dead #animallovers #nature #wild #pray #news #sad #dua #Allah #god #travel #prayforaustralia
El pasado sábado los incendios se salieron de control por las altas temperaturas y vientos poderosos, y dejaron a miles de personas sin electricidad.
Australia is on fire. And the summer there has only just begun. 2019 was a year of record heat and record drought. 500 million animals are estimated died and thousands of the bushfires. Over 20 people have died and have spewed of homes have burned to ground. The fires have spewed 2/3 of the nations national annual CO2 emissions, according to the Sydney Morning Herald. The smoke has covered glaciers in distant New Zealand making them warm and melt faster because the albedo effect. My Heart is totally broken when I think about all those animals are dying right now in Australia.😭 why dont the other Countrys Helps to fight the fire . I’m ashamed to be Human! 😔 #prayforaustralia #australia #hardstyle #Help #Firefighters #Fire #animals #australia #firefighter #australia_fire 🇳🇿🔥😭