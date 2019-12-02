Leonardo DiCaprio responde a presidente de Brasil tras acusarlo por incendios en Amazonas
El actor fue acusado por el presidente de financiar los incendios en el Amazonas.
El famoso actor Leonardo DiCaprio respondió de manera contundente a las acusaciones del presidente de Brasil, Jair Bolsonaro, quien lo acusó de financiar los incendios ocurridos en Amazonas.
Yesterday, we launched the Amazon Forest Fund, the first initiative from the newly formed @EarthAlliance. The fund was set up to help local partners and the indigenous communities on the front lines protecting the Amazon. Please follow @EarthAlliance to stay up to date with the action taking place and for further ways that you can help support. You can get involved and donate right now at ealliance.org/amazonfund (#linkinbio) Photo: @chamiltonjames, 2017
A través de un comunicado, el también ambientalista aclaró que no tuvo nada que ver con lo que le acusa.
“Aunque merecemos apoyo, no financiamos las organizaciones seleccionadas. Sigo comprometido a apoyar a las comunidades indígenas brasileñas, gobiernos locales, científicos, educadores y público en general que trabajan incansablemente para asegurar el Amazonas para el futuro de todos los brasileños”, dijo el actor.
At this time of crisis for the Amazon, I support the people of Brazil working to save their natural and cultural heritage. They are an amazing, moving and humbling example of the commitment and passion needed to save the environment. The future of these irreplaceable ecosystems is at stake and I am proud to stand with the groups protecting them. While worthy of support, we did not fund the organizations targeted. I remain committed to supporting the Brazilian indigenous communities, local governments, scientists, educators and general public who are working tirelessly to secure the Amazon for the future of all Brazilians.
Y envió un poderoso mensaje a los brasileños por su lucha.
“En este momento de crisis para la Amazonía, apoyo a la gente de Brasil que trabaja para salvar su patrimonio natural y cultural. Son un ejemplo sorprendente, conmovedor y humillante del compromiso y la pasión necesarios para salvar el medio ambiente. El futuro de estos ecosistemas insustituibles está en juego y estoy orgulloso de apoyar a los grupos que los protegen”.
#Regram #RG @rainforestalliance: The lungs of the Earth are in flames. 🔥 The Brazilian Amazon—home to 1 million Indigenous people and 3 million species—has been burning for more than two weeks straight. There have been 74,000 fires in the Brazilian Amazon since the beginning of this year—a staggering 84% increase over the same period last year (National Institute for Space Research, Brazil). Scientists and conservationists attribute the accelerating deforestation to President Jair Bolsonaro, who issued an open invitation to loggers and farmers to clear the land after taking office in January. The largest rainforest in the world is a critical piece of the global climate solution. Without the Amazon, we cannot keep the Earth’s warming in check. The Amazon needs more than our prayers. So what can YOU do? ✔ As an emergency response, donate to frontline Amazon groups working to defend the forest. ✔ Consider becoming a regular supporter of the Rainforest Alliance’s community forestry initiatives across the world’s most vulnerable tropical forests, including the Amazon; this approach is by far the most effective defense against deforestation and natural forest fires, but it requires deep, long-term collaboration between the communities and the public and private sectors. ✔ Stay on top of this story and keep sharing posts, tagging news agencies and influencers. ✔ Be a conscious consumer, taking care to support companies committed to responsible supply chains. Eliminate or reduce consumption of beef; cattle ranching is one of the primary drivers of Amazon deforestation. ✔ When election time comes, VOTE for leaders who understand the urgency of our climate crisis and are willing to take bold action—including strong governance and forward-thinking policy. #RainforestAlliance #SaveTheAmazon #PrayForAmazonia #AmazonRainforest #ActOnClimate #ForestsResist #ClimateCrisis 📸: @mohsinkazmitakespictures / Windy.com
Bolsonaro afirmó que World Wildlife Fund, una organización ambiental internacional, pagó por las imágenes tomadas por los bomberos voluntarios durante los incendios catastróficos y luego usó las imágenes para pedir donaciones, incluyendo una contribución de $ 500,000 de DiCaprio.