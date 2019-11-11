Influencer de Instagram da una lección de amor propio y confiesa haber editado sus fotos

View this post on Instagram

remember the left photo? I posted it in june. after some of you guys called me out for my shit for editing it like this I deleted it. hands down: that I did this was awkward and wrong af. especially because I‘m a big fan of the self love thing and accepting yourself the way you are, but I always struggled accepting my body because my eating disorders would tell me I don’t look “perfect”. but after this happened it really opened my eyes and it taught me to be real and honest with you. the photo on the right is me right now. it’s 8kgs/17.5lbs difference and my waist still doesn’t look like that 😂 I don’t know who I was trying to fool and I lied to myself and to you guys too. I didn’t do it often though just to make this clear. but on the left photo my brain told me I “looked fat”. Which I never did and even IF, it should not affect me and make me edit it like that. let me tell you: probably 90% of the “Instagram models” (the guys too) edit their photos. there is no way anyone looks like this. I think I can talk for all of us who edit their photos like this is because of a lack of self worth/self love and a disturbed self-perception. we think society likes the beauty standard of an impossibly tiny waist in the combination with big boobs and a big butt etc but this is a unnatural look and has nothing to do with the female body shape. a baby is supposed to grow in there one day. no one has to look like this and we gotta stop running after these instagram illusions. until that moment back in june I never really thought about what it might trigger in other girls if I post stuff like this and edit photos. they must think that their body is wrong and not pretty. and then the waist on this photo wasn’t even real. don’t get yourself fooled. you’re perfect the way you are and the way you got built. I think it’s time someone talks about it (pages like @celebface are doing a good job with that already) because the people’s answer usually is: “nooo I didn’t edit that, it’s my natural shape.” and others think it’s true and they start to run after the illusion of IMPOSSIBLE beauty standards. Guys it’s not real, lean back on your couch and enjoy a bag of chips ♥️