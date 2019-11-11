Influencer de Instagram da una lección de amor propio y confiesa haber editado sus fotos
La chica está arrepentida de mostrar una imagen falsa.
Swantje Paulina, una modelo e influencer de Instagram de 23 años, sorprendió a todos sus seguidores con una lección de amor propio al admitir que había editado sus fotos para mostrarse como una “mujer perfecta”.
A través de la red social, la influencer decidió mostrar cómo se ve realmente su cintura, luego de que hace algunos meses posteara una foto en la que lucía una perfecta y marcada figura de reloj de arena.
En la nueva publicación, la joven realizó una comparación de la imagen editada y la que no cuenta con retoques. Muchos aplaudieron que se mostrara tal y como es.
La chica destacó que los famosos deberían incentivar al amor propio
remember the left photo? I posted it in june. after some of you guys called me out for my shit for editing it like this I deleted it. hands down: that I did this was awkward and wrong af. especially because I‘m a big fan of the self love thing and accepting yourself the way you are, but I always struggled accepting my body because my eating disorders would tell me I don’t look “perfect”. but after this happened it really opened my eyes and it taught me to be real and honest with you. the photo on the right is me right now. it’s 8kgs/17.5lbs difference and my waist still doesn’t look like that 😂 I don’t know who I was trying to fool and I lied to myself and to you guys too. I didn’t do it often though just to make this clear. but on the left photo my brain told me I “looked fat”. Which I never did and even IF, it should not affect me and make me edit it like that. let me tell you: probably 90% of the “Instagram models” (the guys too) edit their photos. there is no way anyone looks like this. I think I can talk for all of us who edit their photos like this is because of a lack of self worth/self love and a disturbed self-perception. we think society likes the beauty standard of an impossibly tiny waist in the combination with big boobs and a big butt etc but this is a unnatural look and has nothing to do with the female body shape. a baby is supposed to grow in there one day. no one has to look like this and we gotta stop running after these instagram illusions. until that moment back in june I never really thought about what it might trigger in other girls if I post stuff like this and edit photos. they must think that their body is wrong and not pretty. and then the waist on this photo wasn’t even real. don’t get yourself fooled. you’re perfect the way you are and the way you got built. I think it’s time someone talks about it (pages like @celebface are doing a good job with that already) because the people’s answer usually is: “nooo I didn’t edit that, it’s my natural shape.” and others think it’s true and they start to run after the illusion of IMPOSSIBLE beauty standards. Guys it’s not real, lean back on your couch and enjoy a bag of chips ♥️
“La publiqué en junio. Después de que algunos de ustedes me juzgaran por editarla así, la eliminé. Sin lugar a dudas, lo que hice fue incómodo e incorrecto, especialmente porque soy una gran admiradora del amor propio y trabajo en aceptarme a mí misma como soy, pero siempre tuve problemas para aceptar mi cuerpo porque mis trastornos alimentarios me decían que no me veo "perfecta", escribió la chica en su publicación.
Swantje Paulina le mostró a sus seguidores que la imagen que había editado era completamente irreal y solo se trataba de un ideal de perfección dañino.
“La foto de la derecha soy yo en este momento es una diferencia de 8kgs / 17.5lbs y mi cintura todavía no se ve así. No sé a quién estaba tratando de engañar y me mentí a mí misma y a ustedes también”, explicó.
Envió un mensaje a sus fanáticos y afirmó que está mal dejarse llevar por las fotos de los famosos para establecer el ideal de “perfección”.
“Nunca pensé realmente en lo que podría desencadenar en otras chicas si publico cosas como esta y edito fotos. Deben pensar que su cuerpo está mal y no es bonito y luego la cintura de esta foto ni siquiera era real. No te dejes engañar, eres perfecto como eres y como te construyeron”, escribió.