Fundación de Leonardo DiCaprio donará 5 millones de dólares para ayudar a combatir los incendios en el Amazonas
Siempre ha luchado por cuidar el planeta.
Leonardo DiCaprio no es solo uno de los actores más talentosos de Hollywood, también uno de los más fieles voluntarios en la lucha para salvar el ambiente. A raíz de los voraces incendios forestales que han afectado el Amazonas desde hace más de 20 días, el artista junto a otros filántropos se comprometieron a donar 5 millones de dólares para ayudar al Amazonas.
Este donativo se haría a través de la fundación ambiental que maneja el actor de 44 años, quien recientemente estrenó su película Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, dirigida por Quentin Tarantino.
Yesterday, we launched the Amazon Forest Fund, the first initiative from the newly formed @EarthAlliance. The fund was set up to help local partners and the indigenous communities on the front lines protecting the Amazon. Please follow @EarthAlliance to stay up to date with the action taking place and for further ways that you can help support. You can get involved and donate right now at ealliance.org/amazonfund (#linkinbio) Photo: @chamiltonjames, 2017
La organización benéfica se llama Earth Alliance, formada el mes pasado junto a Laurene Powell Jobs y Brian Sheth y desde ya formó un fondo de ayuda para el Amazonas, reseñó Fox News.
Leonardo DiCaprio y su donativo al Amazonas
Además de su compromiso de 5 millones de dólares, la alianza también estaba buscando donaciones para ayudar a reparar la selva tropical brasileña, que los activistas han llamado los "pulmones del planeta".
DiCaprio dijo que el fondo "enfocará recursos críticos" para las comunidades indígenas y locales que trabajan para proteger el Amazonas contra el aumento de los incendios forestales.
#Regram #RG @earthalliance #EarthAlliance, launched in July by @LeonardoDiCaprio, Laurene Powell Jobs, and Brian Sheth, has formed an emergency Amazon Forest Fund with a commitment of $5 million dollars to focus critical resources for indigenous communities and other local partners working to protect the life-sustaining biodiversity of the Amazon against the surge of fires currently burning across the region. Join Us. 100 percent of your donation will go to partners who are working on the ground to protect the Amazon. Earth Alliance is committed to helping protect the natural world. We are deeply concerned about the ongoing crisis in the Amazon, which highlights the delicate balance of climate, biodiversity, and the wellbeing of indigenous peoples. To learn more or to donate, please visit ealliance.org/amazonfund (see link in bio) Photos: @chamiltonjames, @danielbeltraphoto 2017
Los fondos se distribuirían a cinco grupos locales que trabajan para combatir el problema: el Instituto Associacao Floresta Protegida, Coordinación de las Organizaciones Indígenas de la Amazonía brasileña, el Instituto Kabu, el Instituto Raoni y el Instituto Socioambiental.
Casi 40 mil incendios han estado incinerando la selva amazónica de Brasil, el último brote en una temporada de incendios hiperactiva que ha quemado mil 330 millas cuadradas de la selva este año. Los expertos federales brasileños informaron un número récord de incendios forestales en todo el país este año, un 84 por ciento más que en el mismo período en 2018.
#Regram #RG @chamiltonjames The real heroes of fires are of course the firefighters. In the Amazon they often work with nothing but machetes and leaf blowers and small tanks of fire suppressant. I worked with a troop of them in eastern Brazil back in 2017. It was tough hot and at times hopeless work. Some of them were Guajajara tribesmen who had dedicated their lives to protecting what was left of their ancestral forests – most had already been logged and burned. Some of them had been murdered for trying. It was brutal and tragic and we should all bow down to them for what they do – for so little money that they have to roll cigarettes with writing paper.
Los ecologistas han sugerido que muchos de los incendios forestales amazónicos inicialmente habían sido provocados por madereros y ganaderos utilizando un método de "tala y quema" para limpiar la tierra.
Leonardo DiCaprio ha sido un defensor abierto del medio ambiente, utilizando las redes sociales para advertir sobre las consecuencias del cambio climático.