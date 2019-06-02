Cinco frases de Michelle Obama que la hacen inolvidable
Michelle Obama sigue demostrando que no tiene miedo de ser ella misma, porque al final de todo, nadie es perfecto.
La esposa de Barack Obama ya cumple tres años que dejó ser primera dama de Estados Unidos. Por ocho años sorprendió al mundo por su gran carisma, sentido humanitario y social. Sin duda, Michelle nunca será olvidada.
Las mujeres, la educación y la infancia fueron sus temas recurrentes en los discursos mientras estuvo al lado de su esposo en la Casa Blanca.
Growing up, every time I’d come home from school with a story to share, my mother was there with a snack and a listening ear to hear about what was on my mind. When I came home with a tale about my disastrous second-grade classroom, she marched into the school to figure out what was going on. And as I grew older, including up through my years as First Lady, she was always there for me as a guiding light through whatever fog was clouding my path. She’s always listened more than she lectured; observed more than she demonstrated. In doing so, she allowed me to think for myself and develop my own voice. From an early age, she saw that I had a flame inside me, and she never tempered it. She made sure that I could keep it lit. Mom, thank you for kindling that fire within me, and for your example as a mother and a grandmother to our girls. We would never be who we are today without you. #HappyMothersDay, Mom. Love you. ❤️
Ella es la representación de una mujer triunfadora en una sociedad dominada por los hombres. Tras graduarse de Princeton y terminar sus estudios en la escuela de leyes de Harvard, consiguió un trabajo en Sidley Austin, un prestigioso bufete de abogados. Pero Michelle decidió dejar el empleo para dedicar su carrera al servicio público.
Te presentamos sus cinco frases que hoy siguen siendo recordadas por todas las mujeres del mundo:
1. “Una de las lecciones con las que yo crecí fue permanecer siempre fiel a mí misma y no dejar que lo que otra persona dijera me distrajera de mis objetivos. Por eso, cuando oigo hablar de ataques negativos y falsos hacia mí intento no invertir nada de energía en ellos, porque sé lo que soy”.
I’m so thrilled to be in Europe this week! We kicked off our trip in Copenhagen, tonight we’re in Stockholm, and we’ll also make our way to Oslo, London, Paris, and Amsterdam. I’m so excited to visit these beautiful cities and can’t wait to hear the inspiring stories from so many new faces. And I want to keep hearing from all of you! What questions do you have? Share in the comments below.👇🏾#IAmBecoming
2. “Deberíamos tener siempre tres amigos en nuestra vida: uno que camine delante de nosotros, al que admirar y seguir; otro que vaya a nuestro lado, que nos acompañe en cada paso de nuestro viaje, y otro al que traigamos después de que nosotros hayamos despejado el camino”.
3. “El miedo es una emoción inútil. No tomes decisiones basadas en el miedo. Tómalas basándote en la esperanza y en la posibilidad”.
4. “Huye siempre de esas amistades que te hacen sentir pequeño e inseguro, y busca siempre a la gente que te inspire y apoye”.
This beautiful smile belongs to Eliakunda Kaaya. I sat down with her and several of her peers for a conversation on girls' education last fall. Eliakunda comes from a family of nine children in Tanzania. She once said, "My own brothers would say… that it was a waste of time and waste of investment to…[send] me to school, because a woman is meant to be married.” But Eliakunda never believed that. She became the first person in her family to go to high school—and then the first to go to college. After she graduated she became a @ShesTheFirst Fellow and she launched a project called "Her Journey to School,” which builds on her own experience by reaching out to parents about the importance of sending their daughters to school. Eliakunda's story shows us the power of education—and the promise inside every single girl around the world. #InternationalWomensDay
5. “Permanece siempre fiel a ti mismo y nunca dejes que otra persona te distraiga de tus metas. No hay magia para conseguir cosas. Simplemente se trata de trabajo duro, decidir y tener persistencia”.
