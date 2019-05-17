Muere Ashley Massaro, exluchadora de la WWE y modelo de Playboy
La exluchadora falleció a los 39 años.
La exluchadora estrella de la World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE), Ashley Massaro, murió a los 39 años.
La también modelo Playboy fue hallada inconsciente en su casa de Nueva York y aunque la policía trató de reanimarla, a minutos de llegar al hospital murió.
Aun se desconocen las causas de la muerte de la luchadora. Los medios locales aseguraron que la policía se encuentra investigando los motivos de su fallecimiento.
Esta noticia conmocionó al mundo entero, pues hace solo días la modelo había publicado en sus redes una imagen con una pila de cartas que había recibido de sus seguidores y que pensaba responder una a una.
Massaro perteneció a la WWE de 2005 a 2008, cuando su carrera se vio truncada al ser implicada en un escándalo sexual que destapó la revista Rolling Stone, donde revelaba que formaba parte de una red de prostitución VIP.
Además, en 2016 se unió a una demanda colectiva contra la WWE, en la que confesó que fue agredida sexualmente durante una gira internacional, y que no recibía la atención adecuada al terminar los shows.
Sin embargo, la empresa expresó su tristeza ante el lamentable hecho.
"Estamos consternados por la trágica muerte de la ex Superestrella de WWE Ashley Massaro. WWE le extiende sus condolencias a la familia Massaro, amigos y fans", escribieron a través de las redes.