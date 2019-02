Modelo denunció que no la dejaron entrar a Andrés Carne de Res por su ropa

View this post on Instagram

#10yearChallenge… More boobies, more waist and so much more wisdom. And hey! I was very close to upload a VERY impactful video from a beauty contest in 2009 (which I lost since I was the fullest girl of them all), but I am not sure I am ready to show it… it’s… hard to see. You won’t recognize me, it’s crazy. But well… 50000 comments saying “YES, DO IT”… and I do it 🤯😣😩 Tag all your friends to make this happen, you have no idea… This picture here is NOTHING compared to the video I’m talking about 🙈🙈🙊