Es un insulto que me llamen gay: Miss España defiende ser transexual

What motivated you to run for Miss Universe Spain? I think my motivation was that of any girl: making my dream come true. In the end I think that Miss Universe is a pageant that when we all watch it we think “I want to be there!” It was about making this dream of mine come true. Another thing that has brought me here is the wish to make this victory in not one -only- for myself or for the community, but one for humanity, because even though some people might think “this is Angela’s reality” or “this is the reality of the LGBTQIA+ community,” tomorrow we will all be parents or grandparents and “my reality” could be the one of anyone. When that time comes they will appreciate that there were people as reference that changed things. . . #missuniversespain #angelaponce #donfranciscoteinvita @telemundo @donfranciscotv @missuniverse @orgbemiss